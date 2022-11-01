Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
This Wild Porsche 911 GT3’s Secret Is a Subaru WRX Engine In the Back
The GT3 remains boxer-powered, but with an altogether different character courtesy of Subaru.
Amazing Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Is One of 88 RHD Models
This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run. Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition
Bentayga Odyssean Edition – the most sustainable Bentayga. • Bentayga Odyssean Edition combines hybrid powertrain with design and materials that look to Bentley's future. •Highly exclusive, limited to just 70 examples worldwide. •3.0 litre V6 Hybrid producing 462PS (456PS) with 700 Nm (516lb.ft) •New 18 kWh battery brings improved...
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
insideevs.com
Electric Bike Maker Kakuka Introduces The Rampage Fat-Tire E-Bike
This futuristic, rugged electric bike comes to us from Kakuka, a China-based e-bike maker that's a newcomer to the scene. Despite its fledgling status, this hasn't stopped the brand from releasing a radically styled e-bike with the equally bold claim of enabling riders to "rampage their way into the future." Sure, the Kakuka Rampage looks futuristic, but does it have the goods to back it up? Let's take a closer look.
Truth About Cars
Ford Goes All Out for SEMA 2022
While there is no shortage of digital ink being spilled about the viability of traditional auto shows, it seems that some events remain worth the effort. Witness the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, an industry-only bash originating as a trade show for aftermarket suppliers but since ballooning to a multi-day event drawing attendance from all corners.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE arrives in US for $76,050
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its electric lineup at U.S. dealerships at a rapid rate. The latest addition is the 2023 EQE electric sedan. On Tuesday, the German automaker announced the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE will cost $76,050 (including destination) as it rolls into U.S. dealers. That price applies to the base rear-wheel-drive...
CNET
Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Impreza Ahead of LA Auto Show Debut
Some teasers give us a fair bit of information to digest ahead of a vehicle's official debut. Other teasers are pretty sparse. While Subaru's latest trends toward the latter, the silhouette we see is still enough to get us excited. Subaru on Thursday confirmed that the 2024 Impreza compact car...
CNET
iPhone 14 With Built-in Gold Rolex Watch Will Cost You $135,000
If you've been looking for a way to seriously show off, this gold Rolex iPhone has you covered. You can now buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a Rolex watch embedded into the body for $135,420 (about £188,966, AU$214,000), thanks to the designers at Caviar, an opulent gift site known for transforming everyday items using luxury branding. A regular iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099.
