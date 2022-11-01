ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, FL

Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor

By Shannon Behnken
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFJYS_0iv1jBkW00

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Imagine suddenly – and without warning – having to share your street address with your neighbors.

That’s what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in their neighborhood near the Alafia River.

Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for

They are frustrated they now have to share their street number on Casa Loma Drive with a fenced-in vacant lot next door.

This confusing situation started when a neighbor sold two properties separately, and the vacant lot was given an address for the first time.

The Michels live at 11114 Casa Loma Drive. The next house north is at 11116. The owner of 11116 sold the house and the lot to two different owners. The owner of the lot, according to county officials, recently asked the county for an address and was assigned 11114-A.

That has caused a lot of confusion for the Michels.

“All our packages started ending up over there,” Eric said. “We started receiving mail here at our mailbox for the owner.”

Even the county seems confused, because the Michels received a code violation for the lot next door, sent to them at the 11114 address.

County officials said industry standards dictates the new address must be attached to the Michel’s house. Why? Because it’s the lower sequence number and the county says there’s no other even number between 14 and 16.

The Michels say they think that logic is wrong. Meanwhile, the county said they can either keep the address the same or change their address to a different number. The county is also working to clear up the code violation confusion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 15

Sadie Christenson
2d ago

It should be illegal. Enhanced 911 will send emergency services to the wrong building. That might cost someone their life if its an armed robbery type situation.

Reply
9
Jesse
1d ago

In case you all didn't know it, in Floriduh according to the U.S. POSTAL SERVICE here in Floriduh if the landlord has purchased the mail boxes at an apartment complex trailer park,ect. The landlord or manager of the complex is allowed to handle your mail and put in in your mail boxes, not the mail man that is supposed to do that. So your complex manager can look at all of your mail and nothing in good ole Floriduh that you can do about it. I knew a manager of a trailer park here in Floriduh that actually did not put a federal government stimulus check in someones mailbox because they wanted to evict them so they wouldn't have the money to pay their rent because they actually told me what they did, it was a drug dealer anyways so you really couldn't blame the manager for wanting them out. This kind of stuff goes on in Floriduh all of the time and the state won't do a thing about it because they don't care. Floriduh is a free for all state and anything goes!

Reply
5
default-avatar
armyofthegulf
2d ago

The problem is that Logic is never used by the county. The Michels are finding that out the hard way.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability

TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
995qyk.com

We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
RIVERVIEW, FL
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy