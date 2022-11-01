Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
OpenAI debuts DALL-E API so devs can integrate its AI artwork into their apps
On Thursday, OpenAI announced the introduction of an API for its DALL-E image synthesis model that will allow developers to easily integrate its AI image generation technology into their apps. DALL-E, currently available as a standalone commercial service, allows people to generate novel 1024×1024 images from text descriptions called "prompts." The generated images can vary in style from photorealistic to abstract—and many styles in between.
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
TechCrunch
Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call
As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. That project would become Xata, a serverless data platform that is generally available starting today. The platform is built from several...
Ars Technica
Google Play Games beta now on Windows desktops, if that’s your thing
First Microsoft and Amazon conspired to make Android on Windows happen, and now Google's staking its own claim. Starting today, some US Windows users can try a beta of Google Play Games on their desktop. As of this writing, there were just over 60 games available to me in the...
Ars Technica
Steam on Chromebooks enters beta, adds AMD support
It has been almost three years since Chromebook users got word that Steam support is coming to ChromeOS. We're still not totally there yet, but today Google announced that it's ready to enter beta testing. In a blog post, Zach Alcorn, Google product manager, announced that Steam on Chromebooks is...
Ars Technica
No room for another monitor? Use your desktop’s side panel instead
Adding a secondary monitor to your setup is an easy office hack for boosting productivity. But not every desk or office has room for another display, even a small portable monitor. That's why we're intrigued by a new ASRock kit, as niche as it may be. ASRock's 13.3-inch Side Panel...
Ars Technica
New Mac app wants to record everything you do—so you can “rewind” it later
Yesterday, a company called Rewind AI announced a self-titled software product for Macs with Apple Silicon that reportedly keeps a highly compressed, searchable record of everything you do locally on your Mac and lets you "rewind" time to see it later. If you forget something you've "seen, said, or heard," Rewind wants to help you find it easily.
Phys.org
Unipolar quantum optoelectronic devices: Higher speeds in free-space optical communications in the midinfrared band
Telecommunications have reshaped many aspects of our lives over the past few decades by providing incredibly convenient ways to share and access information. One of the most important enablers for this transformation has been the adoption and improvement of broadband technologies, which cram enormous amounts of data over wide frequency bands to achieve unprecedented transfer speeds. Today, most large cities have fiber optics-based networks that distribute high-speed internet directly to every home.
Ars Technica
Netflix’s ad-supported plan doesn’t work on Apple TV, “older” Chromecasts, PS3
Netflix's newest offering, a $7-per-month "Basic with Ads" plan, comes with inherent compromises: five minutes of ads per hour, one device at a time, no downloads, 720p resolution, and some unavailable content. But there are also several device compatibility issues, including new devices. On Netflix's help center page for people...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Ars Technica
Intel’s oft-delayed “Sapphire Rapids” Xeon CPUs are finally coming in early 2023
Intel's next-generation Xeon CPUs based on the new Sapphire Rapids architecture have been delayed more than once, but Intel is finally gearing up to begin selling them to PC companies and end users. According to an announcement-about-an-announcement tweet from Intel, a "data center launch event" on January 10 will include Sapphire Rapids processors, and the chips have currently "met product release qualifications and the company is starting to ramp-up deployment."
getnews.info
Systemize It Unlocking The Power of Digital Advertising
Systemize It helps contractors increase their top-line revenue by 30-50% within 90 days. Systemize It is a performance-based agency that is focused on building marketing and sales systems to help contractors increase their revenue. The agency has a unique process that sets it apart from anything else in the market:
Ars Technica
Herzog and Žižek become uncanny AI bots trapped in endless conversation
This week, an Italian artist and programmer named Giacomo Miceli debuted The Infinite Conversation website, an AI-powered nonstop chat between artificial versions of German director Werner Herzog and Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek, complete with realistic voices. Upon visiting the site—which is unaffiliated with either person—you'll see AI-generated charcoal...
Digital Trends
The dream isn’t over — AMD’s RX 7900 XTX may still hit 3GHz
Prior to AMD’s launch of its new RDNA 3 GPUs, the rumor mill has been running wild with speculation about clock speeds on the new flagships. Some sources said that the cards would be able to hit 3GHz; 4GHz has also been floated around as a highly unbelievable, but enticing theory. Now that we know more about the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, it’s safe to say they won’t be hitting 3GHz, let alone 4GHz.
Ars Technica
Swedish engineer creates playable accordion from 2 Commodore 64 computers
In late October, a Swedish software engineer named Linus Åkesson unveiled a playable accordion—called "The Commodordion"—he crafted out of two vintage Commodore 64 computers connected with a bellows made of floppy disks taped together. A demo of the hack debuted in an 11-minute YouTube video where Åkesson plays a Scott Joplin ragtime song and details the instrument's creation.
Gizmodo
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
FPT Software and Julie Sandlau Join Hands, Revolutionize How Jewelry Is Made
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation,announced its new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world’s leading jewelry producers, supporting the company to build its first smart jewelry manufacturing factory in Vietnam. The partnership is expected to enhance FPT Software’s presence in the Nordic region and incorporate digital technologies into Julie Sandlau’s production line, revolutionizing it with Smart factories, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and so on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005835/en/ FPT Software and Julie Sandlau signed the strategic partnership (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
NVIDIA and Cisco turbocharge VDI solutions like never before
This content was produced in partnership with Cisco. With so many working from home these days, it’s important to have an infrastructure in place that allows for the seamless transition between remote and office locations. One way to solve this is to pull all of the data and applications that are resident on a person’s laptop and have the data instead be resident on a system architecture within the customer’s data center. That enables the centralized management of applications, data, and system backups. Patches and updates to the apps can then be prioritized. So, VDI provides the ability for a laptop or home computer to be able to access the required data and applications within a consistent user interface. An additional benefit is that if the company laptop is stolen, a new one can be sent to the employee and they can access their virtual desktop and be productive immediately. A smart way to approach the datacenter infrastructure for VDI is to leverage cloud computing — more specifically Cisco’s future-ready UCS X-Series Modular Systems, for converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.
Phys.org
Hazardous chemicals knowledge graph, an improved model for risk assessment
An improved model for extracting risk information about hazardous chemicals from a database is reported in the International Journal of Reasoning-based Intelligent Systems. Guanlin Chen, Qiao Hu, and Bangjie Zhu of Zhejiang University City College, Qi Lu of China National Air Separation Engineering Co., Ltd, and Kaimin Li of City Cloud Technology (China) Co., Ltd all in Hangzhou, China, are developing a model that combines word features and character features and encodes them using a bidirectional label distribution transfer model and a self-attention mechanism. The resulting knowledge graph can then provide a timely risk assessment based on inventory information in a warehouse for instance.
Ars Technica
10 years of FTL: The making of an enduring spaceship simulator
Today, FTL: Faster than Light is recognized as one of the most influential games in the indie sector. Alongside The Binding of Isaac and Spelunky, it was part of a holy trinity of games that popularized the roguelite genre in the early '10s. But before it was a hit, FTL...
Comments / 0