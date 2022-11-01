Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
“Everything’s on the line”: Bulldogs and Cougars discuss this year’s Southtown Showdown
The Wylie Bulldogs and the Cooper are 24 and a half hours from meeting in the 4th Southtown Showdown. For the first time, the Southtown Showdown this ’22 season means something. Wylie quarterback KJ Long said, “In the past few years it’s always meant something; the pride, but it...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed
McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is headed to the playoffs for the 16th year in a row
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cougars clinched a berth in the playoffs on Friday night with a 54-7 victory over Lubbock High. Cooper made it look easy at Shotwell Stadium. They scored 30 points in the first quarter, and rolled to the victory. The playoffs seem to be a birthright...
clarendonlive.com
CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo
The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
Local school districts reschedule this week’s football games
Local school districts announced Tuesday that they are rescheduling this week’s varsity football games. Due to stormy weather in the forecast for Friday, Argyle ISD announced that the 9-0 Argyle Eagles will end the regular season against Carrollton Creekview on Thursday, not Friday, at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
Tornado threat: Dallas, Austin among large cities in Plains where severe weather expected Friday
The weather setup points to a classic severe weather scenario in the central US Friday evening with storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock
Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
towntalkradio.com
How A Town Changed A Life
This story is a little different from most you see this story is about Donald Gale Pinson who at the small age of 14 was left by himself to care for his 2 cousins in Wellman, Tx. This story is told by the daughter of Mr. Pinson Paula Potts-Pugh, longtime friend Ldean Hughlett and multiple people of the Wellman community that was honored to have spent time with him and loved him.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
KCBD
UPDATE: Severe storm threat for Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The area most at risk for severe thunderstorms in our region has shifted slightly. The early afternoon update is shown in the image below. Thunderstorms are expected in our area late this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the storms may be severe. Please remain weather aware, watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
