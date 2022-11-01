ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney accepts UIL state championship ruling, undecided how to proceed

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
MCKINNEY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cooper is headed to the playoffs for the 16th year in a row

Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cougars clinched a berth in the playoffs on Friday night with a 54-7 victory over Lubbock High. Cooper made it look easy at Shotwell Stadium. They scored 30 points in the first quarter, and rolled to the victory. The playoffs seem to be a birthright...
LUBBOCK, TX
clarendonlive.com

CC Bulldogs win Texas Tech rodeo

The Clarendon College men’s rodeo team is reeling off victories like the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Riding the backs of its bronc busters and bareback riders, the Bulldogs have won three events in a row, most recently at Texas Tech University this past weekend. With that, Clarendon College moved to within 60 points of Southwest Region leader Western Texas College.
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville residents say they are hurt and frustrated by the UIL's decision to strip the boys basketball team of its 6A state championship title. It was one of several punishments the UIL slapped Duncanville athletics with on Monday.Whether home or away, Cliff Boyd is always on the sidelines of Duncanville High School boys basketball games."It's one of the things that's really attracted me is how, with one high school, our community really revolves around our sports," Boyd, the former mayor of Duncanville said.Now, he said, it's rallying against the UIL, which governs all public school athletics in...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
FOX Sports

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
Talk 1340

New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
Talk 1340

Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

How A Town Changed A Life

This story is a little different from most you see this story is about Donald Gale Pinson who at the small age of 14 was left by himself to care for his 2 cousins in Wellman, Tx. This story is told by the daughter of Mr. Pinson Paula Potts-Pugh, longtime friend Ldean Hughlett and multiple people of the Wellman community that was honored to have spent time with him and loved him.
WELLMAN, TX
FMX 94.5

Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?

With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATE: Severe storm threat for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The area most at risk for severe thunderstorms in our region has shifted slightly. The early afternoon update is shown in the image below. Thunderstorms are expected in our area late this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Some of the storms may be severe. Please remain weather aware, watch and listen for watches and warnings which may be issued.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy