If you've been looking for a way to seriously show off, this gold Rolex iPhone has you covered. You can now buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a Rolex watch embedded into the body for $135,420 (about £188,966, AU$214,000), thanks to the designers at Caviar, an opulent gift site known for transforming everyday items using luxury branding. A regular iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099.

1 DAY AGO