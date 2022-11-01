Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Porsche Taycan Facelift Due In 2024, 1,000-HP Turbo GT Variant Also On The Way
The Porsche Taycan is expected to be facelifted for the 2024 model year. The electric sedan will receive a minor styling update, with new larger headlights and a slightly updated bumper design. The general exterior and interior design of the car is expected to remain the same however, meanwhile range and power numbers should also be similar to existing figures.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Subaru Teases All-New 2024 Impreza Ahead of LA Auto Show Debut
Some teasers give us a fair bit of information to digest ahead of a vehicle's official debut. Other teasers are pretty sparse. While Subaru's latest trends toward the latter, the silhouette we see is still enough to get us excited. Subaru on Thursday confirmed that the 2024 Impreza compact car...
CNET
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Starts at $76,050
When the Mercedes-Benz EQS launched, its sticker price came as quite the surprise, because it actually started for less money than its gasoline equivalent, the S-Class sedan. Now, Mercedes has published pricing for the next EV in its lineup, but that pricing parity isn't coming along for the ride. Mercedes...
CNET
iPhone 14 With Built-in Gold Rolex Watch Will Cost You $135,000
If you've been looking for a way to seriously show off, this gold Rolex iPhone has you covered. You can now buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a Rolex watch embedded into the body for $135,420 (about £188,966, AU$214,000), thanks to the designers at Caviar, an opulent gift site known for transforming everyday items using luxury branding. A regular iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099.
Comments / 0