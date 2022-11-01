Read full article on original website
msn.com
What Temperature to Set The Thermostat in Winter
If you and your family members squabble over the thermostat in the wintertime, it might help to know that there are actually official recommendations for the most comfortable, energy-efficient winter thermostat settings. And turning your thermostat down by seven to 10 degrees when the house is empty can save you as much as 10 percent on your annual heating bill.
CNET
Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
KTEN.com
How to Save Money on Heating Costs this Winter
Originally Posted On: https://www.beehiveheatingandair.com/how-to-save-money-on-heating-costs-this-winter/. So, if you’re like the rest of us, winter can be a “cozy” time. Sitting at home on a wintery evening in a pair of sweatpants or pajamas is a great way to slow down and spend time with our loved ones. But of course, dressing warm isn’t the only way to save money on heating costs. There are some proactive steps you can take to lower your energy usage while staying comfortable. Here are our seven favorite tips on things you can do today to save money this winter.
Run Your AC/Heating at These Indoor Temperatures, and Other Tips To Cut Down Costs
Some parts of the United States are starting to enter into the cool, crisp fall months while other parts are still feeling the residual heat of summer. Depending on where you live, it's time to run...
Heating oil company warns 'perfect storm' coming this winter unless supplies are replenished
Apple Oil president Sam Livieri said the cost of heating oil, which he estimated is 40% higher than 2021, is "detrimental" to the elderly and those on fixed incomes.
How to keep your heating bills down at home this winter as gas prices rise
A worldwide shortage on gas and energy supplies has resulted in a surge in wholesale gas prices.As a result, the energy price cap in the UK has risen twice this year, pushing energy bills for the average UK household up to around £2,500 per year.While consumers are usually given the option to switch suppliers when energy bills rise, better offers are not available at the moment due to the squeeze on supplies.With winter well and truly on its way, many are wondering what’s the best way to save money on their heating and electricity bills during the colder months.If you’re...
Families can expect to pay nearly 18% more to heat their homes this winter
Higher fuel prices are expected to make this a tough winter for homeowners. But there are ways to help you save on your heating bills. Meg Oliver has more.
Inflation fuels increase in home heating costs
Inflation is fueling a big increase in home heating costs, but there are ways to help you save on your heating bills this winter. Meg Oliver has more.
Heating costs to rise this winter as supplies dwindle
Americans are already dealing with record inflation. The price of gas, groceries and rent have all gone up.
How to Stay Warm Without Sky-High Electric Bills This Winter
With inflation impacting energy costs along with other goods and services across the nation, Americans are preparing for a hit to their budgets this winter. To curb the impact, try these tips from the Department of Energy to save on electric bills in the winter. Article continues below advertisement. If...
Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast
With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.
WREG
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Winterize your home
Fall is the perfect time to get your home ready for winter weather. By taking steps now, you’ll be able to stay snug and warm indoors by the time the first flurry flies. Here’s what to do. Indoors:. Test your home heating system. You don’t want to find...
7 ways to save money on your heating bill when it's cold
Looking for ways to save money on gas bills at home? Space heaters, smart thermostats and electric blankets can help.
