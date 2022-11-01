Read full article on original website
Kira Toussaint Had to Qualify for SC World Champs at Toronto After Finger Fracture
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Dutch backstroke Kita Toussaint has had a rollercoaster few weeks. On October 7, she announced via Instagram that she had fractured her finger and would pull out of the Berlin world cup. She was back in action in Toronto, needing to hit the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back (58.08) to qualify for the Dutch short course worlds team. She did that in finals (57.41), but also may have re-fractured her finger on the finish of that race, announcing once again on instagram.
Para Swimmer Ne Jeeta Rajyotsava Award – Indian Swimming News
Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam Bhi Add Karwa Liya Hai Jonhone Is Year Rajyotsava Award Jeeta Hai. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Belagavi-Based Para Swimmer Raghavendra Anvekar Ne Is Saal Un 67 Persons Ki List Mei Apna Naam...
Manaudou, Grousset & Bonnet Head To French Elite SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are nearly upon us, with action kicking off from Chartres beginning tomorrow, November 3rd. The 4-day affair represents a qualifying opportunity for this year’s FINA Short Course World Championships set for Melbourne, Australia next month. Among the entrants for Chartres...
WATCH: McIntosh Lowers 400 IM World Junior Record (Toronto Race Videos)
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Some of the top names in the sport converged over the weekend at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre for the second of three legs of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit in Toronto, and when you bring that much talent together, there is bound to be some exceptional performances.
Kyle Chalmers Looking for Win #7-in-a-Row in the 100 SCM Free in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) As the 2016 Olympic champion and reigning Olympic silver medalist in the 100 free, Kyle Chalmers knows what it takes to throw down a world-class 100 freestyle. And he’s just as lethal in the 25m pool. Not only is Chalmers the fastest man in history in the 100 freestyle SCM, having broken the world record during the world cup series in 2021, but he also hasn’t lost this race in a head-to-head battle in his last 6 times swimming it.
Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team: Ballydoyle handler with the latest on Broome, Meditate, Order Of Australia and more
Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more. The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Beata Nelson
With six wins under her belt through two legs of the FINA World Cup series, Nelson has positioned herself to vie for the overall title this weekend in Indy. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
Swimming Roster Index For The 2022 Short Course World Championships
Check out the rosters as they are announced for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia this December. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Around the world, nations are setting and finalizing their rosters for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships now that we’re in the...
16-Member Dutch Team Announced For Short Course Worlds; Kamminga Opting Out
SCM (25 meters) The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) announced a 16-swimmer roster that will represent the Netherlands at the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, though one key name is glaringly absent. Arno Kamminga, the lone active Dutch swimmer who won an individual medal at the 2021 SC...
Daiya Seto, Ippei Watanabe Among Those Headed To JPN Professional Championships
LCM (50m) With the 2022 FINA Short Course Championships on the horizon, several of Japan’s biggest competitors will be racing this weekend at the 5th Japan Professional Swimming Championships. Japan’s roster for Melbourne has already been announced, which means these Championships offer an additional opportunity to get some racing...
Watch: Gadirova & Kinsella at World Gymnastics Championships
Video caption: Gymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team finalGymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team final. The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.
World Cup Me Gold Medal Jeet Kar Marwan Elkamash Ne Banai History
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET) Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET) Live Stream (FINA YouTube) Marwan Elkamash Ne World Cup Mei Gold Medal Jeet Kar History Create Kar Di Hai. Aisa Karne Wale Wo Pahle Egyptian Man Bann Gye Hai. In 28-Year-Old Swimmer Ne Men’s 800 Free Ke...
Japanese Olympic Finalist Yasuhiro Koseki Announces Retirement
Japanese national record holder and 2016 Olympian Yasuhiro Koseki announced his retirement after dealing with a lingering arm injury. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic finalist Yasuhiro Koseki of Japan has decided to hang up his goggles, announcing his retirement from competitive swimming at the age of 30. “I have...
Shaine Casas Gives Honest Analysis on How Going Pro has Affected His Swimming
SCM (25 meters) Shaine Casas has seen his star rise in the last year and a half since narrowly missing the 2020 US Olympic Team in Omaha. He made the 2021 short course world championships team, won 6 medals in Abu Dhabi, then followed that up with a bronze in the 200 back at the long course world champs in Budapest.
How to Watch the 2022 FINA World Cup Series in Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) Prelims: 9:30 AM US Eastern/12:30AM Sydney (next day) Finals: 6:00 PM US Eastern/9:00 AM Sydney (next day) The 2022 FINA World Cup Series stop in Indianapolis, Indiana will be the third-and-final stop of the 2022 tour. As the first American stop of the World Cup in almost...
Siobhan Haughey Looking Forward to Short Course World Champs
Siobhan Haughey got right back into racing in Toronto, taking the win in the 200 free and 100 free as well as a 3rd place finish in the 400 free. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu.
Nitro Swimming Combines Nat’l Groups For Super Swim Practice | PRACTICE + PANCAKES
SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice of their 2 top groups Current photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. SwimSwam took a drive down the road from Austin, TX to Bee Caves, where Nitro Swimming had a combined practice...
Pallavi Sejwal Ne Swimming Mein Jeeta 3 Medals – Indian Swimming News
Pallavi ne 50m freestyle butterfly mei ek gold medal, 200m backstroke mei ek silver medal aur 400m freestyle categories mei ek bronze medal jeeta. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ludhiana ke GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, ki BEd 3rd Semester ki student Pallavi Sejwal ne Panjab University...
Ledecky World Record, Texas-UVA, & Peaty’s Motivation | THE SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
This week we discuss Katie Ledecky's 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty's new-found motivation. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Katie Ledecky‘s 1500 free (SCM) world record, the upcoming Texas-Virginia dual meet, and Adam Peaty‘s...
High-Level International Meets For November 2022
The 2022 French Elite Short Course Championships are one of several key competitions taking place in the month of November. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. We’re getting into crunch time for FINA Short Course World Championships qualification, with the time window closing on November 13th.
