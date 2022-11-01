Christina Applegate Shares Rare Photo to Show Off 'Sexy' Halloween Costume

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christina Applegate's fans are geeking out over her look for Halloween this year—and let's just say her costume was out of this world.

The 50-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to show her followers her costume from Halloween night, which involved a life-size inflatable alien.

While posing alongside a chicken and what appears to be a moon witch, Applegate donned a hilarious alien abduction costume, which makes her look as if she is a kid in the grasp of a giant green alien.

"You don't know sexy until you are sexy," the Dead to Me star wrote in the caption on Tuesday's tweet. "Happy Halloween!"

But this isn't the first time we've seen Applegate have an extraterrestrial connection, as she previously starred on the sitcom Married...with Children, which aired an alien-themed episode back in 1990.

One of Applegate's fans shared a screenshot from the episode, which was titled "Married...with Aliens," while wittily adding: "THEY CAME BACK FOR CHRISTINA!!"

Plenty of Applegate's fans couldn't get over the legendary costume moment, with one person writing on Twitter, "QUEEN!! loved the costume, sexy as always. Love you."

"You KNOW you sexy when aliens be kidnapping you !" another person joked.

The iconic Halloween photo from Applegate comes just days after she announced that she will soon be making her first public appearance since being diagnosed with MS in 2021.

She also shared a photo of new walking sticks she received from Neo Walk, adding that "walking sticks are now part of my new normal."

Despite her diagnosis, the actress felt she "had an obligation" to finish out her role as Jen Harding on the hit Netflix series Dead to Me, which she told the New York Times was the hardest think she's ever done.

"This is the first time anyone's going to see me the way I am," she said ahead of the show's third and final season. "I put on 40 pounds; I can't walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."

Dead to Me Season 3 is slated to arrive on Netflix Thursday, Nov. 17.