Sean Clifford named semifinalist for Wuerffel Trophy

Penn State sixth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford remains in the running for a unique college football award that goes beyond the football field. Clifford was named a semifinalist for this year’s Wuerffel Trophy.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to what is presented to a player who excels in community service off the field serving others and having a positive impact on society.

Clifford is one of 12 semifinalists for the award and one of three Big Ten players in the mix. The other Big Ten representatives are Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell. This list will be trimmed down to a select few finalists for the award later this month, on November 29.

Penn State has never had a player win the Wuerffel Trophy, so Clifford would be the first to do so if he wins the award. He would be just the second Big Ten player to win the award too. Joel Penton of Ohio State won the award in 2006, the second year the award was presented.

Some notable former winners of the award, named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, include Tim Tebow (2008, Florida) and Matt Barkley (2012, USC ).

Last year’s recipient of the award was Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders.

