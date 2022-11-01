Food recall news: Issue With “Gluten Free” Labeling on Cedar Creek Popcorn Box Containing Gluten

Photos of the recalled Products

Company Announcement

Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa is recalling its 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box because the side of the box features a Gluten Free claim when there are elements with gluten contained in the product. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cedar Creek’s 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box was distributed nationwide at Tractor Supply Company stores. It carries a UPC code of 025606000612.

The product comes in a cardboard box – photographs follow this release. All lots and dates of manufacture are included in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this product.

The recall was initiated because the Gluten Free claim on the side of the packaging did not match with the product’s ingredient label and allergen information. Procedures are being put in place to assure that food safety issues are taken into consideration for the design and approval of all future packaging.

The product has been removed from sale at Tractor Supply Company stores.

Consumers who have purchased this product and would like a refund, or that have questions regarding this recall can contact the company at 319-573-7409, Monday – Friday 8:00 – 5:00pm CST.

