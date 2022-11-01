ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Want to Save on Heating? Try This Small Home Upgrade

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Homeowners looking for an energy-efficient alternative to traditional furnaces in the winter (and air conditioners in the summer) might want to invest in a heat pump: a type of heating and cooling system that can help you save money while also minimizing your environmental footprint amid the climate crisis.
Consumer Reports.org

How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter

For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
The Maine Writer

Heating Oil Crunch in the Northeast

With the Northeast getting plenty of snow in the winter and also having some very cold temperatures, being able to heat your house is a priority. The Northeast also earns the distinction of using the most heating oil in the United States, with the New England states of Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts in the top five for most heating oil-consuming states, with New York and Pennsylvania also making the list. This means heating oil is a necessity to heat Northeast houses and keep the residents warm during the cold winters, with households in the Northeast using about 2.6 billion gallons of heating oil in 2020.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy