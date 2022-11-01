Read full article on original website
WITN
Reaction in the east to the opioid lawsuit settlement by CVS & Walgreens
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In the past 20 years, more than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against pharmacies, opioid manufacturers, and distributors, accusing them of downplaying the addiction and risk of opioids. On Wednesday, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies announced agreements to pay around $5 billion each to settle these nationwide...
thewashingtondailynews.com
ECUHealth “at capacity” with pediatric RSV cases
A rising number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases has ECUHealth in Greenville working at capacity in the pediatric department. It has been that way for the most of the last two months. William Dalzell, Division Chief for Pediatric Infectious Disease with ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Associate Medical...
WRAL
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
WITN
Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
WITN
Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving. Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot. In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent...
WITN
ECU Health donates Stop the Bleed Kits to Eastern Carolina schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health donated Stop the Bleed Kits to public schools in Tyrrell, Currituck, Northampton and Halifax counties as part of its goal to distribute life-saving resources to public schools across eastern North Carolina. The kits provide resources inlcuding tourniquets, trauma dressing, compressed gauze, gloves and training...
NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.
NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
WNCT
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WITN
Mental health town hall to take place in Kenansville
Kenansville, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kody H. Kinsley is leading a mental health town hall tonight. The event is set to take place at James Sprunt Community College from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Secretary Kinsley will be joined by Deputy Chief...
WITN
Keeping students in the east safe at school is being discussed
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A representative in the east will be discussing school safety with Craven County officials. United States Representative Greg Murphy is heading to West Craven High School for an open discussion about school security. The event will feature Murphy and Craven County officials including Superintendent Dr. Wendy Miller and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.
WITN
Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
WITN
Discussion in Craven County seeks ways to keep kids safe in school
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Following the September deadly stabbing that happened at Northside Jacksonville High School, concerns surrounding school safety have started to grow in communities around the East. Craven County law enforcement, school administrators, and congressman Greg Murphy all came together Thursday afternoon to talk about the recurring topic.
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
ECU Health hosts Halloween parade for patients at Maynard Children’s Hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU Health brought Halloween to patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday. Employees hosted a socially-distanced Halloween-themed parade for everyone to enjoy. From the Addams Family to Minions, ECU Health employees went above and beyond to make sure their young patients had the chance to experience the spooky season. Team […]
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
WITN
Temporary road closure in Lenoir County
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A stretch of U.S. 258 in Lenoir County will be closed next week for a drainage project. Maintenance workers for the state Transportation Department will replace a drainage pipe with a larger one on the highway about 4 miles south of Tyree Road. The closure is...
WITN
Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen. On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc. People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to...
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
WNCT
Law enforcement, agencies participate in special training session on domestic violence, stalking
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a statewide special training group focused on domestic violence and stalking. Those law enforcement lessons were brought to Pitt County in hopes to equip law enforcement officials with more skills on ways to handle and respond to domestic violence and stalking cases. During the session at Pitt Community College, Jennifer […]
WITN
Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County woman is behind bars because deputies say she abused an autistic adult she was meant to care for multiple times. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Patricia Howard was charged on Wednesday with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats.
