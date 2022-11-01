ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Doctor’s worry about an RSV uptick in Florida

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B62QF_0iv1gAG600

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors across the U.S. say they are seeing an uptick in RSV. It’s a virus that typically affects kids under the age of two, Doctor’s says RSV is now hitting all age groups.

The Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, Chad Neilsen, and he says that right now RSV is affecting not only babies, but also toddlers and those who are 65 and up.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Currently there is no vaccine available for RSV in that age group, so it makes it important that we are getting all of our other flu shots, vaccination shots, our Covid-19 booster shots to try and pump up or immune system,” says Chad Neilsen.

Neilsen also says if you have concerns that your child or a family member has RSV you need to see your pediatrician or go to the hospital for testing. At this time there is not an at home RSV test like there is one for Covid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

What are some of the symptoms that people can look for if they think their child or maybe their grandparent has RSV? Neilsen says that unfortunately, RSV acts like a lot of the other respiratory viruses so cold like or flu like symptoms whether that’s respiratory congestion, sneezing, coughing.

Neilsen says Florida hasn’t seen an uptick in RSV cases yet but because so many people have stopped using mask and social distancing, he thinks an uptick in Florida is coming.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Whether it’s Covid or flu cover your cough, respiratory etiquette, don’t sneeze on people, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick,” says Director of Infection Prevention Chad Neilsen.

At this time UF Health says they are experiencing a bed shortage but not because of an RSV uptick. Instead, it’s because a lot of people are coming back to the hospital for health care checkups now that the pandemic is in a different stage.

Comments / 13

Related
practicalhorsemanmag.com

43rd Strangles Case in Florida This Year

The Florida Department of Agriculture confirmed that a 3-year-old Thoroughbred gelding used for pleasure riding in Duval County, Florida, is positive for strangles. The horse presented with choke, nasal discharge, coughing and retropharyngeal lymphadenopathy on September 28. Strangles was confirmed on October 28. The horse is under quarantine. It resides...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida health department challenged on pot licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon County...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

What to know about the tropical disturbance that could impact Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has reported an area to watch over the Atlantic Ocean and some have suggested it could impact Florida. A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to develop this weekend in the southwest Atlantic. Some sub-tropical, or even tropical, development is possible as it moves north-northwest. It's too early to tell what it will do.
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across Florida

Bird feeds cigarette to chick.Photo courtesy of Karen Mason. Smoking bans are no surprise anymore. They’ve been placed in bars, restaurants, workplaces, and more. But now they are headed to the beach. Cigarette butts, the tiny leftover stubs of a cigarette, often go unnoticed. But they are the number one item found on Florida’s beaches during cleanup initiatives. Now conservation groups are lobbying the legislature and getting the word out about these cigarette leftovers.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Florida doctor accused of distributing controlled substances

FLORIDA — A St. Augustine doctor has been indicted for allegedly distributing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Scott Andrew Hollington, M.D., 57, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and 1 count of conspiracy to...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
117K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy