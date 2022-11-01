Doctor’s worry about an RSV uptick in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors across the U.S. say they are seeing an uptick in RSV. It’s a virus that typically affects kids under the age of two, Doctor’s says RSV is now hitting all age groups.

The Director of Infection Prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, Chad Neilsen, and he says that right now RSV is affecting not only babies, but also toddlers and those who are 65 and up.

“Currently there is no vaccine available for RSV in that age group, so it makes it important that we are getting all of our other flu shots, vaccination shots, our Covid-19 booster shots to try and pump up or immune system,” says Chad Neilsen.

Neilsen also says if you have concerns that your child or a family member has RSV you need to see your pediatrician or go to the hospital for testing. At this time there is not an at home RSV test like there is one for Covid.

What are some of the symptoms that people can look for if they think their child or maybe their grandparent has RSV? Neilsen says that unfortunately, RSV acts like a lot of the other respiratory viruses so cold like or flu like symptoms whether that’s respiratory congestion, sneezing, coughing.

Neilsen says Florida hasn’t seen an uptick in RSV cases yet but because so many people have stopped using mask and social distancing, he thinks an uptick in Florida is coming.

“Whether it’s Covid or flu cover your cough, respiratory etiquette, don’t sneeze on people, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick,” says Director of Infection Prevention Chad Neilsen.

At this time UF Health says they are experiencing a bed shortage but not because of an RSV uptick. Instead, it’s because a lot of people are coming back to the hospital for health care checkups now that the pandemic is in a different stage.