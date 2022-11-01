North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"

There's no doubt that the start of the LRC has been dry!! LRC reset approx. Oct. 6th and we haven't had much precip since then. However, it FINALLY appears we will go into the "wet" part of the LRC cycle. I've attached precip possibilities for the next 10 days from the European, Canadian and British models. Notice some much needed precip over much of the area between 1-2" over the next 10 days with most of that coming NEXT week.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO