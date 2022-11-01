Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would...
CBS Sports
2022 MLB Gold Glove winners: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Dodgers' Mookie Betts, 14 first-timers, more
Major League Baseball's awards season got underway a little earlier than usual this offseason as MLB and Rawlings announced the 2022 Gold Glove winners prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. Per Major League Baseball, here's the voting process:. To determine the winners of the 18...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
KFVS12
Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager
The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
Ian Happ Earns Extension Cubs Failed to Deliver With Last Core
Ian Happ earns extension Cubs failed to deliver with last core originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for the Cubs to start doing what their rhetoric, their brand and their enormous wealth have promised for years and actually start paying their core players who perform — to start getting the extensions done with this generation that they failed to do with the last.
NBC Los Angeles
Phillies No-Hit by Cristian Javier and Astros Relievers in Game 4 Loss
Phillies no-hit by Cristian Javier and 3 relievers as Astros even World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies have won two World Series in their 139-year history. They locked up both of them in their home ballpark, Veterans Stadium, where Tug McGraw jumped for joy in 1980, and Citizens Bank Park, where Brad Lidge fell to his knees and looked heavenward in 2008.
theScore
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Introduce Joe Maddon as Manager
Joe Maddon took the Tampa Bay Rays from worst to first. Joining a Chicago Cubs teams that finished last-place in 2014, it took one season at the helm for Maddon to vault into the playoffs and to 97 wins. On Nov. 3, 2014, the Cubs introduced Maddon as their new...
WATCH: Chas McCormick sends Houston Astros to 3-2 World Series lead with amazing catch
The Houston Astros have opted to use Chas McCormick in center at times because of his ability to play defense.
White Sox pass on current, former Yankees coaches in picking new manager
The Chicago White Sox have a new manager. And it’s not a current or former New York Yankees coach. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports “Pedro Grifol, longtime coach with the Royals, is expected to be the next White Sox manager, an announcement that could come later this week.”
