As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
CNN — After Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid failed, some supporters claimed that the media and social media had been unfair to the former President – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today. Similar claims are now echoing thousands of miles south in Brazil,...
The Guardian view on Brazil’s election: Bolsonaro’s return would cost us all
On Sunday, Brazilian electors will cast their vote in a tight contest that will not only set the course for this extraordinarily polarised country but also have a powerful impact on the future of the world. Hopes that the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, would be decisively rejected in the first round were dashed when he fared far better than expected, with 43% of votes, and his challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, fell just short of an outright majority with 48%. Eleventh-hour handouts to the poorest and lavish quantities of disinformation have aided Mr Bolsonaro’s recovery.
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. At about 10 p.m. local time, three hours after the results were in, the lights went out in the presidential palace and Bolsonaro had not conceded nor reacted in any way. Before the vote, Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation, raising fears that he would not accept defeat and would challenge the results if he lost. The high-stakes election was a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose imprisonment for corruption sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.
France 24
Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat
Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory
Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
Leftist Lula Da Silva Defeats Far-Right Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Election
Brazilian voters rejected President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday in a race defined by the right-wing leader's threats to undermine the world's fourth-largest democracy.
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak today, won't contest election result -minister
BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to make an official statement on his election defeat later on Tuesday, a minister said, adding that the far-right leader will not contest the results.
Brazil's brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss
Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks supporters to 'unblock' roads
Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro asked participants in what he said were "legitimate" protests to "unblock the roads" and demonstrate elsewhere Wednesday as they push for military intervention to keep him in power. "I want to make an appeal to them: Unblock the roads," Bolsonaro said late Wednesday.
Opinion: Brazil bids farewell to its ‘Trump of the Tropics.’ Now the hard work begins
CNN — This Sunday more than 120 million Brazilians went to the polls to vote in a run-off presidential election in which former President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva posted a stunning political comeback. Lula beat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the vote against...
In Brazil, a dirty vote campaign ends with colorful rallies
Thousands of cheering supporters poured into the streets of Brazil Saturday for final rallies on the eve of a knife-edge electoral showdown between Jair Bolsonaro and rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that is seen as too close to call. "I think we will win," the charismatic but graft-tainted former president Lula said in Sao Paulo, vowing to "return this country to normalcy", before a final rally in which a sea of thousands of red-clad, flag-waving supporters cheered and sang "Get out Jair!"
Jair Bolsonaro breaks silence on Brazil election two days after loss but fails to concede defeat
In his first public statement since losing Brazil’s presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro failed to concede victory to his opponent, Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva. Two days after his loss, he also defended widespread protests by his supporters as an outpouring of “indignation and a sense of injustice”.However, the hard-right president’s chief-of-staff Ciro Nogueira confirmed afterwards that the transition to the new administration would now get underway with liaison beginning with Lula’s team.It remains to be seen whether Bolsonaro’s somewhat ambiguous statement would end the action of his followers, who had set up roadblocks across the country, called on the...
US News and World Report
Trucker Blockades in Brazil Increase in Wake of Bolsonaro Election Defeat
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio...
The Election of Lula is Only the Beginning of Brazil’s Healing
Still traumatized from Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s unthinkable 2018 victory, we considered riding out Sunday’s election at home—like Buddhist monks—quietly meditating on his defeat. But it was too much pressure, so instead we grabbed some candles and headed to a party in Santa Teresa, a bohemian neighborhood in Rio, to gather.
Lula's team meets Bolsonaro as Brazil's transition kicks off
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro met briefly on Thursday with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, four days after Bolsonaro’s tight election loss that sparked protests by his supporters amid his refusal to publicly concede. The meeting between Brazil’s far-right outgoing president and Vice President-Elect Geraldo Alckmin took place at the presidential palace, according to Alckmin, who heads da Silva’s transition team. The team had earlier arrived in the capital of Brasilia, launching the process that will culminate with da Silva’s Jan. 1 inauguration. While Bolsonaro declined to publicly concede defeat in his first public comments Tuesday, his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira told reporters he had received authorization from the incumbent for the transition process to proceed. “It was positive,” Alckmin told journalists after Thursday’s meeting with Bolsonaro. He refused to answer whether the incumbent had congratulated him for Sunday’s victory.
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Takes Lead in Initial Vote Count of Brazil Election
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took an early lead in the initial vote tally of Sunday's presidential election, ahead of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose Workers Party usually gets stronger support in regions that are slower to report results. With 5.6% of voting machines counted, Bolsonaro...
