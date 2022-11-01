ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested

In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
US News and World Report

Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
Hdogar

The American Export of Blood and Crips Gang War to Belize

In situations with notorious criminals and young men on the run, gang culture will always exist, either in public or hidden behind busy streets. Those who strive to stop them have to understand their needs because violence against violence would create something far more unpleasant.
BBC

El Salvador: Prisoners sent to destroy graves of powerful MS-13 gang

Prisoners in El Salvador have been destroying gang members' graves in a government bid to weaken their power. Armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, inmates were sent to cemeteries in Santa Tecla to destroy the tombs of the town's powerful Mara Salvatrucha gang. Also known as MS-13, it's thought to be...
TheDailyBeast

Ecuador in State of Emergency After Explosive Attacks Kill 5+ Police Officers

A state of emergency and curfews have been implemented in two Ecuador provinces after a series of attacks killed at least five police officers on Tuesday. President Guillermo Lasso said the attacks were an open declaration of war from drug gangs. The gangs had previously threatened to retaliate against government measures limiting their influence inside Ecuador’s violent and overcrowded prisons, where over 400 people have been killed since 2020. Officials said nine separate attacks were carried out in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas, apparently in response to recent prisoner transfers. Six explosions went off in the western city of Guayaquil, while two police officers were killed during an attack on a patrol car. Three other officers were shot dead in the city later in the day, authorities said. Read it at Reuters
CBS San Francisco

Feds take down major crime ring trafficking in stolen catalytic converters

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed a nationwide takedown Wednesday of a network of thieves, dealers and processors trafficking in stolen catalytic converters.The raids took place across the country including in Sacramento where 31-year-old Tou Sue Vang, 27-year-old Andrew Vang and Monica Moua were taken into custody.The trio allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing.The Vang family allegedly sold over $38 million in catalytic converters stolen in Northern California...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon

MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy