Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
maritime-executive.com
Mastermind in Cocaine Smuggling Scheme Aboard MSC Vessels Arrested
In a new twist in the long-running drug smuggling case involving containerships from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), U.S. Federal authorities reported the indictment and arrest of one of the masterminds behind the narcotrafficking plot who they say worked with the crews and port workers moving over 20 tons of cocaine. The suspect was arrested at Miami International Airport on October 30 as he attempted to board an international flight.
Maria Elvira Salazar: Mexico Needs to Stop Relying on Cuban Doctors Which Violates USMCA
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., continues to sound the alarm on Mexico’s reliance on doctors from Cuba, insisting that it is a “violation of human rights clauses within the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.”. Salazar recently held a media event at the American Museum...
Drug Smuggler Transporting 114 Pounds Of Fentanyl Slips Away From DEA
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has lost track of a captured drug mule after failing to properly surveil him while he worked as an informant, according to NBC News. David Maldonado was arrested in June for transporting 114 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado and later
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
U.S. Charges Ex-Boxer With Trafficking $1 Billion of Cocaine
The former heavyweight was arrested by officials Sunday while attempting to board an international flight at Miami International Airport.
The American Export of Blood and Crips Gang War to Belize
In situations with notorious criminals and young men on the run, gang culture will always exist, either in public or hidden behind busy streets. Those who strive to stop them have to understand their needs because violence against violence would create something far more unpleasant.
BBC
El Salvador: Prisoners sent to destroy graves of powerful MS-13 gang
Prisoners in El Salvador have been destroying gang members' graves in a government bid to weaken their power. Armed with sledgehammers and crowbars, inmates were sent to cemeteries in Santa Tecla to destroy the tombs of the town's powerful Mara Salvatrucha gang. Also known as MS-13, it's thought to be...
WATCH: Anna Giaritelli says US is bracing for influx of immigrants sailing to Florida’s coast
In addition to the immigrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border on land, record numbers are taking to the sea as they flee Haiti and Cuba.
Ecuador in State of Emergency After Explosive Attacks Kill 5+ Police Officers
A state of emergency and curfews have been implemented in two Ecuador provinces after a series of attacks killed at least five police officers on Tuesday. President Guillermo Lasso said the attacks were an open declaration of war from drug gangs. The gangs had previously threatened to retaliate against government measures limiting their influence inside Ecuador’s violent and overcrowded prisons, where over 400 people have been killed since 2020. Officials said nine separate attacks were carried out in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas, apparently in response to recent prisoner transfers. Six explosions went off in the western city of Guayaquil, while two police officers were killed during an attack on a patrol car. Three other officers were shot dead in the city later in the day, authorities said. Read it at Reuters
U.S. targets weapons trafficking with sanctions on Islamic State in Somalia
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday issued sanctions targeting Islamic State in Somalia, designating members of the group and others it accused of being involved in a "terrorist weapons trafficking network" in Eastern Africa.
iheart.com
6 Migrants From Various Countries Transferred To Bahamas After Rescue
Six people who were part of a suspected human smuggling operation were transferred to the Bahamas Tuesday after a rescue in the waters off Palm Beach County. The immigrants from the Bahamas, China, Cuba and Jamaica were caught by the U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday, about 12 miles from the Lake Worth Inlet.
Feds take down major crime ring trafficking in stolen catalytic converters
SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal, state, and local law enforcement officers executed a nationwide takedown Wednesday of a network of thieves, dealers and processors trafficking in stolen catalytic converters.The raids took place across the country including in Sacramento where 31-year-old Tou Sue Vang, 27-year-old Andrew Vang and Monica Moua were taken into custody.The trio allegedly operated an unlicensed business from their personal residence in Sacramento where they bought stolen catalytic converters from local thieves and shipped them to DG Auto Parts LLC in New Jersey for processing.The Vang family allegedly sold over $38 million in catalytic converters stolen in Northern California...
U.S.-Mexico nuclear cooperation agreement enters into force
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A bilateral agreement on nuclear energy between the United States and Mexico entered into force, the U.S. State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will enhance cooperation on energy security.
CBS Sports
Goran Gogic, former heavyweight boxer, charged with trafficking more than $1B worth of cocaine
The Department of Justice has charged former professional boxer Goran Gogic, 43, with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine that was worth more than $1 billion through United States ports. Gogic was arrested on Sunday after being indicted by a grand jury in New York, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Cuban migrants make landfall on Marathon
MARATHON - A group of Cuban migrants was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents when they landed on Marathon on Thursday morning. The 22 migrants arrived in what was described as a "rustic sailing vessel." One was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Border Patrol said there's been nearly a 300 percent increase in migrants arriving in Florida by boat. They said in October there were 54 landings, involving 850 migrants, compared to only 14 landings in October 2021. Over the last few months, Border Patrol said they've seen a rise in the migrants, primarily from Haiti and Cuba. Cubans intercepted on their way to Florida have said they were fleeing worsening economic and political conditions.
