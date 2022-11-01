Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla, Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League – as it happened
PSG slipped into second place in their group behind Benfica and AC Milan secured their passage into the last 16
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2
Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
ESPN
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker
Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash
Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
ESPN
Rico Lewis breaks Benzema's Champions League goal record, but Man City kid is already too old for others
Manchester City ended their Champions League group campaign unbeaten with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla at the Etihad on Wednesday and gave their fans a new name to sing: Rico Lewis. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) City actually had to come from behind after Rafa Mir...
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
aiexpress.io
Federico Chiesa Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Data Stats Analysis
Federico Chiesa has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he was signed on a mortgage deal from Florentina in 2020. He has scored 18 objectives and 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Previous Woman and earned his everlasting place within the membership when the membership activated the acquisition possibility from Florentina. However the Italian winger was out with a torn ligament in January and made his comeback towards PSG within the last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. With many gamers leaving in the summertime switch window, Juventus was already missing in attacking choices, and Chiesa’s harm added salt to the wound.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Adds Second Goal With Last Kick As Liverpool Beat Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez poke in another Liverpool goal in the dying seconds as Liverpool beat Napoli 2-0 in the Champions League.
Who Would Manchester City Want To Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?
With the group stages of the Champions League now concluded every side knows what opponents they may potentially get in the next round. Who could Manchester City get?
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup: Lionel Messi primed for run with Argentina after impressive start to season at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi will lead Argentina at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month and the 35-year-old is in some of the best form of his late career after an impressive start to his second season in France. Les Parisiens' No. 30 has scored seven goals and...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Likely To Be Fit In Time For Inter’s Serie A Clash With Atalanta, Italian Media Report
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not likely to be fit in time to return for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Atalanta before the World Cup break. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the 29-year-old isn’t likely to play for Inter again until the return of Serie A in January.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
Spain's Worst Champions League Group Stage This Century Gets Even Worse
Atletico Madrid crashed out of Europe completely on Tuesday night.
Comments / 0