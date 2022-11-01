Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.

1 DAY AGO