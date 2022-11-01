ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Yardbarker

Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo

The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1

Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. PSG odds, predictions, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League picks for Nov. 2

Juventus' run in the 2022 UEFA Champions League has been marred with poor luck and even worse results. Juve fans will see one of the world's top clubs at home in the group stage finale when Paris Saint-Germain visits Wednesday on Paramount+. Top Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic finished with just one goal in five UCL starts this season and is out (adductor) for the game, while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi come into the matchup with nine combined goals over their last three games. You can stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code UEFA22.
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
ESPN

Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details

The draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made at 11 a.m. GMT / 6 a.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 7. Group winners will be drawn against group runners-up. Teams from the same national association cannot face each other, nor can teams who played each other in the group stage of this season's competition.
Yardbarker

Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash

Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
FOX Sports

Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
aiexpress.io

Federico Chiesa Juventus UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Data Stats Analysis

Federico Chiesa has been a revelation for Juventus ever since he was signed on a mortgage deal from Florentina in 2020. He has scored 18 objectives and 14 assists in 62 appearances for the Previous Woman and earned his everlasting place within the membership when the membership activated the acquisition possibility from Florentina. However the Italian winger was out with a torn ligament in January and made his comeback towards PSG within the last group stage match of the UEFA Champions League. With many gamers leaving in the summertime switch window, Juventus was already missing in attacking choices, and Chiesa’s harm added salt to the wound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy