ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spurs secure Champions League progress in dramatic style

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk3le_0iv1euLk00

Tottenham progressed to the Champions League knockout stage as group winners after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s stoppage-time goal snatched a 2-1 win in Marseille.

Hojbjerg slammed home Spurs’ winner in the fifth minute of added time after Clement Lenglet had cancelled out Chancel Mbemba’s opener for Marseille.

A draw for Antonio Conte’s side would have been enough to reach the last 16 on a dramatic night, which saw all four sides in Group D occupy the top two places at some stage during the final round of matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt pipped Sporting Lisbon to second place after coming from behind to beat them 2-1 in Portugal.

Sporting were on course to progress after Arthur Gomes gave them a half-time lead, but Daichi Kamada’s penalty and Randal Kolo Muani sent the Germans through.

In Group A, Liverpool halted Napoli’s unbeaten start to the season in all competitions with a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Both clubs had already booked their place in the last 16, while Napoli were bidding to go through with a 100 per cent record.

But Mohamed Salah struck for Liverpool with five minutes to go to equal Steven Gerrard’s record of 41 European goals for the club and Darwin Nunez added a second deep in time added on.

Rangers slumped to a sixth defeat from as many group matches – 3-1 at home to Ajax – to finish with the worst-ever Champions League group-stage record.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side ended with no points and a -20 goal difference to take the mantle from Dinamo Zagreb, who lost all six games with a goal difference of -19 in 2011-12.

Ajax, whose third-placed finish secured them a place in the Europa League play-offs, led 2-0 at half-time through Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus.

James Tavernier pulled one back for Rangers with a late penalty after Edson Alvarez’s foul on Rabbi Matondo, but Francisco Conceicao restored Ajax’s two-goal advantage.

Porto clinched top spot in Group B with a 2-1 home win against Atletico Madrid, who finished bottom and missed out on the Europa League play-offs.

Portuguese champions Porto, who had already qualified for the round of 16, led 2-0 at half-time through Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio, while Ivan Marcano’s stoppage-time own goal was scant consolation for Atletico.

Bayer Leverkusen edged out Diego Simeone’s side on head-to-head points after a goalless home draw against Bruges, who finished second in the group.

Bayern Munich finished with a 100 per cent record in Group C after a 2-0 home win against Inter Milan.

Inter, who had already qualified for the knockout phase in second place behind Bayern, conceded goals in either half from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Group rivals Barcelona, whose third-placed finish was confirmed last week when they lost 3-0 at home to Bayern, closed with a 4-2 win on the road against bottom club Viktoria Plzen.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for adapting to secure victory against FC Zurich

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal side for “digging in” and seeing off FC Zurich to advance as winners of their Europa League group. The Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Thursday night, Kieran Tierney the surprise match-winner with a fine first-half strike that settled the contest. Needing...
newschain

Kieran Tierney winner secures safe Europa League progress for Arsenal

Kieran Tierney was the unlikely match-winner as Arsenal beat FC Zurich to progress from their Europa League group in first place and avoid a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie. The Gunners needed to match the result of Group A rivals PSV Eindhoven to secure top-spot and Tierney’s fine finish...
newschain

Champions League group stage sets record for number of one-sided matches

One in six of this season’s Champions League group stage matches were won by a margin of four or more goals, the most since the competition switched to its current format in 2003-04. There were also fewer close matches than usual, with 42 per cent of games finishing in...
Yardbarker

Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
The Associated Press

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
theScore

Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16

Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more

Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
The Independent

Real Sociedad vs Man Utd Europa League final score and result as United win but fail to top group - live

Manchester United face a tough Europa League knockout round play-off tie after failing to build on teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s outstanding opener and beat Real Sociedad by a two-goal margin.Both sides were already assured of progress from Group E ahead of the San Sebastian showdown, but September’s shock Old Trafford defeat to the LaLiga side meant United travelled to Spain in second spot.Garnacho’s superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
France 24

PSG beat Juventus but lose top spot in Champions League group to Benfica

Nuno Mendes scored the winning goal within moments of coming on as a second-half substitute as Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday but the French side missed out on top spot in Champions League Group H in dramatic fashion to a rampant Benfica. PSG and Benfica were...
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Tottenham travel to Olympique Marseille tonight in the Champions League knowing that a win or draw would guarantee their place in the last 16.A defeat to the French side, however, would see Antonio Conte’s side eliminated from the competition, with Marseille qualifying along with one of Sporting Lisbon or Eintracht Frankfurt.Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.Spurs thought they had qualified for the last 16 with a late winner at home to SPorting in the previous match, but Harry Kane’s goal was disallowed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy