Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on...
Nationwide sting on catalytic converter thefts nets two Las Vegas men
Two men from Las Vegas were arrested as a part of a national operation that focused on the theft of catalytic converters from automobiles. The pair are accused of buying stolen catalytic converters and them selling them to a business for profit.
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Police raid Boulevard Mall for counterfeit items, including prescriptions; 2 arrested
Police were conducting a raid Tuesday at the Boulevard Mall over allegations at least one store was selling counterfeit items, including prescriptions, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
news3lv.com
Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
3 People Injured In A Four-Vehicle Crash At Maryland Parkway (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened westbound on Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. According to the police, three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said that Flamingo road was shut down for...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall. Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen,...
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
news3lv.com
Woman faces DUI, child endangerment charges for Las Vegas crash that injured 4 kids
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is facing charges of DUI and child abuse after she and five passengers, four of whom are children, were injured in a head-on crash in Las Vegas this week, according to an arrest report. The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Oct....
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road. Police say the vehicle was...
news3lv.com
Trial date set for ex-county official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A trial date has been set for the former Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist back in September. Robert Telles stood holding several envelopes as Judge Michelle Leavitt scheduled a jury trial to begin on April 17. Telles, 45, has pleaded...
news3lv.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into Nevada state police vehicle on 215 at Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A wrong-way driver crashed into a Nevada state police vehicle while on the 215 Beltway in the west Las Vegas valley Wednesday night, according to authorities. State police responded around 9:29 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a black Dodge Journey heading south on the northbound...
Driver arrested for suspected DUI after speeding at over 2 times legal limit, CCSD police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District traffic officers arrested a suspected DUI driver who was speeding while driving at over twice the legal blood alcohol limit, CCSDPD said. The driver was seen speeding, failing to maintain his lane, and “nearly causing several collisions” on I-15 Tuesday night, according to police. The suspect, who […]
news3lv.com
South Point Hotel, Casino welcomes new police K-9 operations center in southwest valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Metro's K9 team members are hanging up their leashes in a brand-new facility. After years of working out of a converted, rundown motor shop, the team is moving into a multimillion-dollar facility on the valley's south end. "We are the longest continuously running K9 unit...
Comments / 0