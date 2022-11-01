ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Honoring DUI victims with 'Miles of Memories' along Route 157

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As families begin traveling for the holiday season, Stop DUI is making an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road. Stop DUI teamed up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and DUI victims on Wednesday to post victim memorial signs along Kyle Canyon Road.
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white male adult, 18 to 35 years old, and roughly six feet tall. Police did not specify where the suspect was last seen,...
