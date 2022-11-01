ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
ZDNet

Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage

German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
travelnoire.com

American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights

Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
TheStreet

Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer

Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
UTAH STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Tries To Offer a Perk Customers Have Been Asking For

Southwest Airlines knows you don’t like flying at the moment. But it wants you to love them anyway. Thanks to worker shortages owing to the after-effects of covid 19, airlines have been facing a record number of cancellations and delays this year. So much so that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been pressuring the industry to get its act together, and has threatened it with legislation the industry isn’t going to like, such as simplifying the process for getting a refund.

