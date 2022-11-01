Read full article on original website
FAA flooded with complaints over shrinking airline seats: "Torture"
When it comes to the ever-shrinking size of airline seats and leg room, the flying public has a lot to say. In the three months since the Federal Aviation Administration asked for public feedback on airline seat sizes, the agency was flooded with 26,000 submissions ahead of Tuesday's deadline to send a comment.
U.S. FAA should bar airlines from reducing leg room -6 Democratic senators
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Six Democratic U.S senators urged the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday to bar airlines from further shrinking the size and leg room of airplane seats.
As Americans Grow Larger, United Airlines Forced To Block Seats On Boeing 757
With the average weight of an American rising, United Airlines has been forced to block a number of seats onboard its Boeing 757 aircraft. Savvy travelers, however, can take advantage of this to ensure an open middle seat on their flight. United Airlines Blocks Middle Seats On 757. This winter,...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Southwest Airlines Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love
During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
United Airlines Gives Passengers a Luxury Treat, Even in Coach
Relentless airline cost-cutting has turned bad plane food into a punchline and a stereotype. It is often taken as a given that those flying in economy will either have to pay for their food or, if it is included, eat congealed pasta or rubbery chicken. Business class is a different...
ZDNet
Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage
German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate
People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
What's in my luggage: Advice from pilots, flight attendants, and frequent travelers on how to pack
Frequent fliers, including pilots and flight attendants, shared how they pack their own bags and which items they can't travel without.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer
Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
Southwest Tries To Offer a Perk Customers Have Been Asking For
Southwest Airlines knows you don’t like flying at the moment. But it wants you to love them anyway. Thanks to worker shortages owing to the after-effects of covid 19, airlines have been facing a record number of cancellations and delays this year. So much so that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been pressuring the industry to get its act together, and has threatened it with legislation the industry isn’t going to like, such as simplifying the process for getting a refund.
