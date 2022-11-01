Read full article on original website
College Football Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Texas Longhorns will travel to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Saturday night Big 12 college football matchup at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Texas-Kansas State prediction and pick, laid out below. Texas has gone […] The post College Football Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Isn’t that awful?’: Kansas State loses up-and-coming defender for season with injury
Kansas State linebacker Beau Palmer was ready to play meaningful snaps on defense last week ... until fate intervened.
K-State football coach Chris Klieman ‘considering everything’ at QB for Texas game
Who will Kansas State start at quarterback against Texas on Saturday?
KU Sports
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
kmaland.com
K-State nabs 2023 OL commit
(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State football program has received a commitment from offensive lineman Devin Vass. Vass is a 3-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Eastern Kentucky. Vass is the 22nd hard commit to Kansas State's 2022 class.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
Kansas State Wildcats land football recruit who was previously committed to Colorado
Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2023 recruiting class
CBS Sports
Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation
Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
newmanjets.com
Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition
Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
Looking at Tickets Prices for Texas-Kansas State
Texas fans making the trip to Manhattan should look to SI Tickets to find deals to attend Saturday's game.
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
kiowacountysignal.com
Beefmaster Trade Team visits Kansas cattlemen
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. and the Beefmaster Breeders United, the Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted an inbound trade team in mid-October 2022, ahead of the annual Beefmaster Breeders United convention. Trade mission participants were Beefmaster breeders representing six countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua and Vietnam.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
North Carolina man arrested after flying to Kansas to meet minor, sheriff says
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible […]
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
