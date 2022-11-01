ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
 2 days ago

BOGALUSA, La. ( WGNO ) — Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week’s football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s decision to keep Friday’s game in Bogalusa.

According to the Bogalusa High School Facebook page , officials were contacted by AHS regarding the forfeiture of the game. BHS then accepted the forfeit and will advance to 8-2 on the season before heading into district play.

RELATED STORY: Bogalusa police ask public to help identify people of interest in connection to fatal shooting

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette shared a statement on the action:

“It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said. “Our student athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes and community.”

The forfeit comes just one day after principals within LHSAA’s District 7-3A committee voted to reverse their 3-2 decision to relocate the Albany-Bogalusa game following a fatal shooting near a BHS stadium. On Oct. 14, an exchange of gunfire between three suspects left a 15-year-old dead.

Albany High School Principal Sammie Lacara released the following statement to WGNO News on Tuesday night.

“Due to continued concerns for the safety of our fans, athletes, and staff, Albany High School decided to pursue a forfeit with our district committee.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Bogalusa High School administration, local law enforcement, as well as the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, to create as safe an environment as possible. However, in the end, we still felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved to forfeit this particular game.”

Sammy Lacara, Albany High School Principal

This Friday’s final home game would have honored Bogalusa’s graduating seniors. School officials say details for senior recognition will be released at a later time.

WGNO

