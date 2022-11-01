ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKYC

Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street

CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton apartment building destroyed by fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb’s apparent backtracking on Issue 24 is troubling, to say the least: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- Last year, social advocacy groups such as Black Lives Matter Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland, ACLU Ohio, and others, formed the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland coalition with the goal to reform police accountability and oversight. In April 2021, they launched a campaign for a ballot initiative which, in their view, would go a long way towards accomplishing their lofty goals. The initiative was ambitious, as it would alter the city of Cleveland’s foundational instrument, its charter.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
CANTON, OH

