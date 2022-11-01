Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Strike talks for Cleveland’s essential city workers: I-TEAM
The FOX 8 I TEAM has found local union leaders saying City of Cleveland plow drivers, garbage collectors, and others could go on strike in the coming months due to what they consider stalled contract talks.
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street
CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
cleveland19.com
Canton apartment building destroyed by fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Canton firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment building early Thursday. Crews were called out to the building in the 500 block of Fulton Dr. NW just before 4 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they said heavy fire was coming from the second...
WKYC
Cleveland leaders to hold town hall to discuss vision for downtown lakefront
Cleveland leaders will hold the town hall this evening inside city hall. They want to discuss how Cleveland can improve its downtown area into the future.
City of Cleveland to hire consultant to analyze the future of Burke Lakefront Airport
CLEVELAND — During his campaign to become mayor of Cleveland last year, Justin Bibb told 3News that he was in favor of closing Burke Lakefront Airport. Nearly 12 months later, now-Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration are taking the step of hiring a consultant to conduct an "economic development analysis" on the future of the 75-year-old airport.
Stolen Kia from Cleveland crashes into Summit Armory in Bath Township
BATH, Ohio — A vehicle stolen from Cleveland crashed into a gun store in Summit County on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At 4:28 a.m., the Bath Police Department was called after...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb changes rules for leaf raking, angering City Council
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s administration announced Wednesday that residents in areas with large amounts of leaves must now bag them for pickup, rather than just rake them to the curb. The change, the administration said, will affect about one-third of the city. In other areas, residents...
The Inside Scoop on CMSD CEO Eric Gordon’s Resignation
Justin Bibb, education power players and the future of the Cleveland Plan
cleveland19.com
Cleveland residents ‘angry’ over new policy requiring leaves to be bagged for pickup
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in Cleveland. The city announced plans on Wednesday to now require residents to bag their leaves in order for their yard waste to be picked up. According to city officials, the changes to the seasonal pickup program will...
Cleveland reopens search for new police headquarters
City leaders held a groundbreaking for the Cleveland Police HQ project at the intersection of East 75th and Opportunity Corridor, but the city is again looking for potential sites for the building.
Cleveland announces changes to seasonal leaf program: Residents now required to bag leaves
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has announced changes coming to the seasonal leaf pick-up program in Cleveland's 17 wards. After receiving backlash for canceling leaf pickups throughout the city, the City of Cleveland has announced that residents will still have their leaves collected, but they must bag them instead of raking them to the tree lawn.
‘Waiting and waiting’: Family demands answers in deadly Maple Heights officer-involved shooting
A grieving family says they have waited long enough and are demanding answers, five months after their son, Datwuan Catchings, was shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer.
WKYC
3News Investigates: Cleveland union workers hold protest as contract negotiations with city drag on
Could their frustration soon become yours? Your trash may not be picked up. Your streets may not be plowed. And your water mains and streets may stop being repaired.
These 13 Greater Cleveland restaurants had the most critical food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. An additional 12 restaurants in five counties and two city health districts in Greater Cleveland with digitized health inspection reports had a count of 20 or more critical violations. Critical...
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
Mayor Bibb’s apparent backtracking on Issue 24 is troubling, to say the least: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- Last year, social advocacy groups such as Black Lives Matter Cleveland, NAACP Cleveland, ACLU Ohio, and others, formed the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland coalition with the goal to reform police accountability and oversight. In April 2021, they launched a campaign for a ballot initiative which, in their view, would go a long way towards accomplishing their lofty goals. The initiative was ambitious, as it would alter the city of Cleveland’s foundational instrument, its charter.
The battle for Cuyahoga County Executive: What you need to know about candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart
CLEVELAND — A new era in Cuyahoga County politics is set to begin. After serving two terms as County Executive, Armond Budish is "passing the torch to new leadership and fresh ideas" as voters will decide his replacement on November 8. Democrat Chris Ronayne, the former president of University...
whbc.com
Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday. It’s a one- to two-year program of intense...
