‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Magic Point to Turnovers as Reason Behind Collapse vs. Thunder
The Orlando Magic fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night, in large part to committing 25 turnovers, leading to 30 points for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.
NBA
Magic Unable to Hang On to Late Lead in Loss to Thunder
Wendell Carter Jr. matched his career high with 30 points while tying his season best with 12 rebounds and Franz Wagner amassed 20 points and a season-best seven assists, but the Orlando Magic, despite leading by as many as 15 in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, were unable to hang on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tuesday’s 116-108 loss.
The Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games for an antisemitic post
Basketball star Kyrie Irving posted a clip on Twitter from a film that contained false and antisemitic comments. The post has since been deleted and Irving now faces a suspension of at least 5 games.
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
Thunder Gameday: Taking on No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero
The Orlando Magic are in Oklahoma City tonight for a matchup against the Thunder.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)
The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets snap OKC’s winning streak
Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-110 win over the host Oklahoma
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Against The OKC Thunder
The Denver Nuggets are in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
Aleksej Pokusevski starting for Thunder Thursday night; Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski will start Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Pokusevski came fof the bench last time out. However, head coach Mark Daigneault is switching things up once again. The Serbian wing is back in the starting five, and Jalen Williams is headed to the bench.
CBS Sports
How to watch Magic vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.25 points per contest. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
silverscreenandroll.com
Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’
A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.
ESPN
Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win
Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder...
ESPN
Indiana takes on conference foe Miami
Miami Heat (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami will play on Friday. Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pacers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 14.7...
