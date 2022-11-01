ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Magic Unable to Hang On to Late Lead in Loss to Thunder

Wendell Carter Jr. matched his career high with 30 points while tying his season best with 12 rebounds and Franz Wagner amassed 20 points and a season-best seven assists, but the Orlando Magic, despite leading by as many as 15 in the game and 11 in the fourth quarter, were unable to hang on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tuesday’s 116-108 loss.
ORLANDO, FL
lastwordonsports.com

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Predictions

The Golden State Warriors against Orlando Magic predictions is for their match on Friday at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Golden State is 11th at 3-4 in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division. The Warriors will meet the Miami Heat before this match; Golden State won over the Heat 123-110 in their first meeting of the season.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)

The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

How to watch Magic vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.25 points per contest. They will square off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Amway Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
ORLANDO, FL
silverscreenandroll.com

Dennis Schröder’s return could be about ‘a week to 10 days out’

A surprise participant showed up after Lakers practice Tuesday: Dennis Schröder. Schröder appeared in one preseason game after signing with the Lakers late in the offseason and sorting through visa issues before making his way to the States. He has missed the entire regular season to date after having surgery on his right thumb the day before opening night. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Nov. 6 and per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Schröder remains on that timeline. Head coach Darvin Ham sounded slightly more optimistic after practice, saying that the Lakers point guard is “a week to 10 days out”.
ESPN

Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Indiana takes on conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami will play on Friday. Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pacers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 14.7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy