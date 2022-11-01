ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PBS NewsHour

Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election

POLITICO

Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
The Associated Press

Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to edge toward election victory on Wednesday, with nearly two-thirds of ballots showing that he and his ultranationalist and religious allies are poised to achieve a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted and results were not final. But if preliminary indications were correct, Israel was likely headed to one of its most right-wing governments, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years, with all of them focused largely on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern. On trial for a slew of corruption charges, Netanyahu is seen by supporters as the victim of a witch hunt and vilified by opponents as a crook and threat to democracy.
The Jewish Press

Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
WGAU

Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
The Independent

Lula faces a tough task in uniting a divided Brazil after his election win

The victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former president who won Brazil’s momentous election over the hard-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, will have profound repercussions for the country, the region and beyond. The speed at which world leaders such as Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi recognised the result illustrates the international focus on the contest – and the importance with which the outcome is being held. Among those welcoming Lula’s victory are environmental campaigners breathing a sigh of relief that the Amazon rainforest, the “lungs of the planet”,...
Axios

Bolsonaro's defeat is a climate turning point

The climate implications of Sunday's Brazilian runoff election, which will return leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office, defeating the hard right Jair Bolsonaro, are set to reverberate worldwide. Why it matters: Bolsonaro has presided over the highest Amazon deforestation rates in 15 years, while Lula...

