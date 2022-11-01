Read full article on original website
Jair Bolsonaro is Brazil’s Donald Trump – and this election could break the country
Video resurfaces of Bolsonaro admitting he would eat human flesh. Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Brazil is going through the most important...
Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections-advisers
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
PBS NewsHour
Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
POLITICO
Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet
The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
The Jewish Press
Hezbollah: For Every Israeli Strike in Syria, We’ll Attack US Forces in the Country
Several strikes against American forces in Syria were reported by Syrian Telegram channels and other media in October, according to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). Some of these reports were confirmed by U.S. forces. On Oct. 23, for example, there was a report of...
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
Lula stages astonishing comeback to beat far-right Bolsonaro in Brazil election
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the former leftist president, has reclaimed the leadership and vowed to reunify his country
U.S. concerned about Iranian threats to Saudi Arabia
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
A Heated Presidential Election Puts Brazil's Future As A Democracy In Question
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has waged war on the world's fourth-largest democracy. Many Brazilians fear it won't survive if he wins reelection Sunday.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro breaks silence following election defeat
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke for the first time Tuesday, two days after his election loss to left-wing politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, saying he will cooperate with the transfer of power.
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro Finally Speaks But Doesn't Concede Election Loss
The far-right leader didn't directly mention the results, but his chief of staff said that the transition to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would begin.
Israel's Netanyahu appears to hold lead in election
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to edge toward election victory on Wednesday, with nearly two-thirds of ballots showing that he and his ultranationalist and religious allies are poised to achieve a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted and results were not final. But if preliminary indications were correct, Israel was likely headed to one of its most right-wing governments, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration and Israel’s supporters in the U.S. Tuesday’s election was Israel’s fifth in less than four years, with all of them focused largely on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern. On trial for a slew of corruption charges, Netanyahu is seen by supporters as the victim of a witch hunt and vilified by opponents as a crook and threat to democracy.
Analysis-Arabs view revived Netanyahu with concern but as balance against Iran
AMMAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu's likely return to power will fuel concern about deepening tensions with Arab neighbours, but Gulf states which forged ties with Israel under his leadership will see him as a regional balance against Iranian power.
The Jewish Press
Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
U.S. supports African-led peace process for Ethiopia - White House
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. remains committed to supporting an African-led peace process for Ethiopia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
Lula faces a tough task in uniting a divided Brazil after his election win
The victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former president who won Brazil’s momentous election over the hard-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, will have profound repercussions for the country, the region and beyond. The speed at which world leaders such as Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi recognised the result illustrates the international focus on the contest – and the importance with which the outcome is being held. Among those welcoming Lula’s victory are environmental campaigners breathing a sigh of relief that the Amazon rainforest, the “lungs of the planet”,...
'Democracy won in Brazil,' says Mexico's fmr. Foreign Minister
Former Minister for Foreign Affairs Jorge Castañeda tells Amanpour the return of Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva marks the victory of democracy over autocracy in Brazil, but only "barely."
Bolsonaro's defeat is a climate turning point
The climate implications of Sunday's Brazilian runoff election, which will return leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to office, defeating the hard right Jair Bolsonaro, are set to reverberate worldwide. Why it matters: Bolsonaro has presided over the highest Amazon deforestation rates in 15 years, while Lula...
