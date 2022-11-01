ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Power 96

DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Burning Restrictions Issued for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Drought Conditions Worsen Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions in Minnesota keep getting worse. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 52 percent of the state is now in a Moderate Drought, which is up from 45 percent a week ago. They say 19 percent of the state is in a Severe...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating

Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?

An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

