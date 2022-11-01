Read full article on original website
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Dozens of wildfires reported across Minnesota amid continued dry conditions
A combination of gusty winds, record heat and continued dry conditions led to more than two-dozen wildfires reported across Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said it received reports of over 25 wildfires across the state, as temperatures soared to 76 degrees (in the Twin Cities), smashing state records for Nov. 2.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 1
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to the last two reports. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data...
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
Burning Restrictions Issued for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay,...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Drought Conditions Worsen Across Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions in Minnesota keep getting worse. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 52 percent of the state is now in a Moderate Drought, which is up from 45 percent a week ago. They say 19 percent of the state is in a Severe...
Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating
Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Big weekend storm system: What impacts will it bring to Minnesota?
Record warmth on Wednesday as temps on Nov. 2 (!) will blast into the 70s, and then meteorologist Sven Sundgaard goes in depth on what a significant storm system could bring to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend. Dry conditions, fire danger, lower air quality – 0:26. Record-breaking warmth...
Warning From Firefighters About Popular Winter Item Used in Minnesota
Once those cold temperatures hit the midwest, all of our office spaces and homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin seem to struggle with staying warm enough. One of the solutions that we have to help us stay warm in the winter can actually be extremely dangerous and some firefighters have a warning for all of us.
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
