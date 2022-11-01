Read full article on original website
Texas A&M special teams have had some hiccups in 2022
Special teams haven’t been too special during the Texas A&M football team’s four-game losing streak. The offense takes much of the blame for A&M’s 3-5 record that has the Aggies in danger of missing out on a bowl game this season. But last week the offense had its best game of the season in A&M’s 31-28 loss to Ole Miss, while the defense gave up a season-high 530 yards and special teams had a couple ugly warts.
Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher big favorite to be next coach fired
Jimbo Fisher has gone from sparring with Nick Saban over NIL deals to fighting for his job in just six
Florida vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 5 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host Kentucky, TCU on Thursday, Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host Kentucky on Thursday and TCU on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The meets will begin at 3 p.m. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked 14th and TCU is 22nd. Kentucky is 12th on the women’s side with A&M ranked 22nd.
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Halloween about the victory over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M names Audrey McElroy head of poultry science
Texas A&M has elevated Audrey McElroy to be the next head of the university’s Department of Poultry Science. McElroy began her role on Tuesday. She has served as interim department head for three years. “We already have a strong legacy and reputation, but I want this to be the...
College Station to face Hendrickson in area volleyball playoffs Friday in Giddings
The College Station volleyball team will play Pflugerville Hendrickson in Class 5A area playoff action at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Giddings High School. College Station (29-16), which was third in District 21-5A, advanced with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-8 bi-district victory over Killeen Ellison. District 23-5A winner Hendrickson (36-11) advanced with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Liberal Arts & Science Academy.
Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4
Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules. 11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m. Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.
High school volleyball playoffs, Nov. 2
Here are bi-district scores and area playoff pairings for Brazos Valley volleyball teams. College Station def. Killeen Ellison 25-17, 25-16, 25-8; College Station vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Friday. Brenham def. Killeen Chaparral 25-15, 25-11, 25-13; Brenham vs. Georgetown East View at Giddings, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Class 4A.
Bryan, Rudder move football games to Thursday
The Bryan football team’s regular-season finale against Harker Heights at Killeen’s Leo Buckley Stadium will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. It was moved up a day with rain in Friday’s forecast. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Harker Heights (8-1, 5-0) has clinched District 12-6A’s top spot...
Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day
In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them. Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and...
A&M searches for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Texas A&M University officials are searching for someone who picked up a bat at Kyle Field on Saturday. In a press release sent Tuesday, A&M officials said the bat was seen flying in the stadium between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following reports of the bat sighting, University staff arrived to learn an unknown person had transferred the bat into a box and could have come into direct contact with it.
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 9
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date November 2, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
Texas A&M AgriLife IHA works to reduce chronic disease
The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture is preparing to start a path forward to strengthening agriculture’s integral role in reducing chronic disease, according to IHA Director Patrick Stover and former vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M. “This is an...
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest to celebrate 10th anniversary
The 12 days of Christmas are still a ways off, but there will be 12 drummers drumming — and then some — Saturday at Cougar Stadium. The College Station High School Cougar Band will host the 10th annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest at noon Saturday. The contest brings percussionists from 19 Texas middle and high schools to College Station to battle for top honors.
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
Somerville names Eric Holton finalist for superintendent
The Somerville Independent School District Board of Trustees named Eric Holton as the sole finalist to become the district’s next superintendent at their meeting Tuesday night. The board’s vote was unanimous. There is a mandatory 21-day waiting period before the district can officially hire Holton. Somerville ISD’s Board of...
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for the northeastern portion of the Brazos Valley.
