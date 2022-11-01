ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aA17b_0iv1cY3S00

Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced.

The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

FedEx said it believed any payout up to $75 million would be covered by insurance, subject to a $10 million retention.

In her lawsuit, Harris said FedEx hired her in 2007 and that she had been a "rising star," being promoted six times and reaching the position of district sales manager, before being asked by her white supervisor in March 2019 to take a demotion.

She said she later reported discrimination by her supervisor to FedEx's human resources department, leading to a letter complaining about her "unacceptable performance," a written warning, and her termination in January 2020.

A lawyer for Harris did not immediately respond on Tuesday to a request for comment

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 294

alon charles
1d ago

fed ex knew of the situation , for them to expect the 1.6 million right there is saying they're guilty ; and it also shows this kind of thing , been going on for a period of time . many jobs want you to suck up to them and don't say nothing about what you see and hear ,; but when you speak against the evil , that's when they have a problem .

Reply
62
Jerry Smith
23h ago

She was promoted six times, great but the last promotion apparently she wasn't cutting it and they wanted to put her back a step, she refused and got fired for not doing her job. So why is that discrimination. Not all people who get promoted are actually capable of doing the job if she was white there wouldn't of been an issue

Reply(29)
66
Michael Williams
22h ago

Some are mad because this ex - employee won the case and if the case was not worthy the court would have thrown it out but this this ex - employee won ♠️ I bet that supervisor wished that he kept his mouth shut 😂

Reply(25)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Engadget

Former Apple employee admits to defrauding the company out of $17 million

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. A former employee has pled guilty to defrauding the company out of over $17 million. Dhirendra Prasad, who spent most of his decade at Apple working as a buyer in the Global Service Supply Chain department, admitted to "taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts and causing Apple to pay for items and services never received,” . Prasad started these schemes in 2011 and continued them until 2018.
CBS Sacramento

Ex-heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion of cocaine

The Department of Justice on Monday charged a former professional heavyweight boxer with trafficking over 20 tons of cocaine worth more than $1 billion through U.S. ports, most of which was from what prosecutors in 2019 called "one of the largest drug seizures in United States history."Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested Sunday after being indicted by a grand jury in New York, the Justice Department said in a news release. Gogic, who is from Montenegro, was arrested while trying to board a flight at Miami International Airport.Gogic was charged with three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement...
Reuters

Reuters

637K+
Followers
362K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy