The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Deadline Trade News

The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons completed a deal right as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline expired. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City is sending cornerback Rashad Fenton to Atlanta. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Falcons will give a conditional seventh-round pick. A hamstring injury has sidelined Fenton...
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Trade Right Before The Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a buzz-beater trade just before this afternoon's deadline. Now-former Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is on his way to Atlanta. The veteran DB was recently replaced in the Kansas City starting lineup. Fenton was in his fourth season with the Chiefs after...
Yardbarker

Chiefs' trade of Rashad Fenton sends message to rookie CBs

There's no turning back now. The Kansas City Chiefs will rely heavily on three rookie cornerbacks to make a run at the Super Bowl. Shortly before Tuesday's deadline, the Chiefs sent four-year veteran Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick. As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted,...
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Running Back After Nyheim Hines Trade

The Indianapolis Colts altered their running back room on Tuesday, trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills and getting Zack Moss back as part of the return. Indianapolis added another runner to the mix this morning, signing familiar face Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad. Wilkins appeared in 49 games...
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Away Cornerback, Activate Another

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. To say it was exciting, is putting it mildly. Not only was it a wild day altogether, but it was also a record-setting NFL trade deadline. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 10 trades that happened today were the most on a trade deadline day in NFL history. Of course, that does not include other moves from recent weeks. All in all, this has been one of the more memorable trade stretches the league has ever seen. The Kansas City Chiefs did not miss out on the fun, either.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
NBC Sports

Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence

The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline. Cooks will miss Houston’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles after not practicing on Tuesday...
KCTV 5

WATCH: Matt Quatraro introduced as new Royals manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have their new clubhouse leader. General manager J.J. Picollo introduced Matt Quatraro Thursday morning at Kauffman Stadium as the 18th full-time manager in club history. Quatraro, 48, has served as the Tamp Bay Rays’ bench coach and worked with the Cleveland Guardians.
The Associated Press

Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
Royals Review

The Royals front office has a long road ahead of them

“Cleveland had Kina Trax, or something like that…in their big league stadium for like almost the last decade, and they are like a half decade…ahead of anyone who wants to implement this technology tomorrow.”. Eric Longenhagen on Effectively Wild episode 1922. I have been listening to Effectively Wild...
