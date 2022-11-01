I was on the road, in a car with a satellite radio, and I was tuned into the New Jersey Devils’ feed of the Devils-Blue Jackets game Sunday. I couldn’t help but feel for Devils play-by-play man Matt Laughlin and color analyst Chico Resch. This should have been an empty netter for these guys: The Devils, poised for a letdown after an impressive 1-0 victory over the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, did not let down. They ran...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO