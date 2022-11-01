Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
markerzone.com
TORTORELLA DEFENDS SHELDON KEEFE, SLAMS TORONTO MEDIA: 'I HOPE HE JAMS IT TO YOU ALL'
Ahead of Wednesday's tilt against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella met with reporters and defended the opposing bench boss, Sheldon Keefe, who's been on the hot seat lately. Tortorella told the Toronto media that hopes he proves them wrong and sticks it to them. "You...
Blue Jackets can fairly be described as 'embarrassing' and 'pathetic' | Michael Arace
I was on the road, in a car with a satellite radio, and I was tuned into the New Jersey Devils’ feed of the Devils-Blue Jackets game Sunday. I couldn’t help but feel for Devils play-by-play man Matt Laughlin and color analyst Chico Resch. This should have been an empty netter for these guys: The Devils, poised for a letdown after an impressive 1-0 victory over the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, did not let down. They ran...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
Postgame 5: Leafs Pull Away from Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. John Taveres notched a hat trick and an assist for the Maple Leafs, while Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Mitchell Marner chipped in a pair of helpers. The Flyers scored first...
Yardbarker
How do the Pittsburgh Penguins bounce back?
On Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live, Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna were joined by The Athletic’s senior Pittsburgh Penguins writer Rob Rossi for another edition of the All 32 segment presented by DoorDash. Frank Seravalli: Let’s talk about those Penguins because it has been pretty lifeless the...
Yardbarker
Flyers Could Use Konecny’s Experience & Leadership This Season
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella hasn’t kept quiet on his decision not to name a core leadership group for the 2022-23 campaign. Right now, left winger Scott Laughton is wearing the only “A” on the team, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t candidates rising from within the group.
Auston Matthews expresses awe over John Tavares after Maple Leafs win vs. Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night, largely thanks to the stellar performance of captain John Tavares. After the 5-2 win, Auston Matthews had some rave reviews for Tavares’ performance, expressing his amazement over the second of Tavares’ three goals in the game.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs hope home ice provides an elixir against Flyers
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to rebound from a disappointing road trip when they return home Wednesday night to play the Philadelphia Flyers. After squandering a 3-1 third-period lead in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, the Maple Leafs completed their trip 1-2-2. "You can get...
FOX Sports
Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers
TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for...
NHL
Flyers and Flyers Charities announce first-ever Casino Night on Jan. 12
The new upscale event will provide attendees with an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience with Flyers players, coaches and other team personalities with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and its work throughout the Greater Philadelphia community. November 3, 2022. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the team's first-ever...
Flyers’ John Tortorella rips reporters for criticizing Sheldon Keefe amid Maple Leafs’ struggles
The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to a dismal start in the 2022-23 NHL season and it hasn’t taken long for Sheldon Keefe to face some harsh criticism from fans and media. Ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, Keefe got an assist from John Tortorella, who came to Keefe’s defense over the media’s treatment of him.
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
3 things that the Detroit Pistons need to fix right now
The Detroit Pistons lost their second in a row to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to push their record to 2-7 in the young season. Unfortunately, the Pistons reverted to some of their old bad habits last night, and that coupled with being down two big men, was enough to secure the blowout win for the Bucks.
Justin Verlander sets the wrong kind of World Series history
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made the wrong sort of MLB history against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. The Fall Classic hasn’t been kind to Justin Verlander, despite finally winning his first World Series with the Astros back in 2017. Verlander was acquired as the Houston ace that year — and he’s largely acted in that role for the Astros, minus during the postseason and on the game’s greatest stage.
