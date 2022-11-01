ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two restaurants in Tampa have been named to a list of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.

Trips to Discover ‘s website says its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.

The blog about the best l ocations in Florida to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal was posted on Monday.

The first of the two Tampa restaurants to make the list is Rusty Pelican , located at 2425 N Rocky Point Drive.

Trips to Discover touts the views over Tampa Bay as added enjoyment to its a la carte dinner on Thanksgiving. Menu items include salt-roasted turkey, steak and eggs benedict, mushroom pappardelle pasta and more. The Thanksgiving dessert platter at Rusty Pelican include mini homemade pumpkin pie, white chocolate café con leche and more.

Thanksgiving brunch will be served at the location from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and dinner can be enjoyed from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Those interested in spending Thanksgiving at the Rusty Pelican who want to see more of the menu, as well as make a reservation, can go online .

The second Tampa location to make Trips to Discover’s list of the best places to dine out for Thanksgiving in Florida is Yacht StarShip Tampa , located at 603 Channelside Drive.

“If you’re looking to make memories with the family this Thanksgiving, why not dine aboard a yacht while cruising Tampa Bay?” the blog post says.

The executive chef of the ship will whip up a traditional Thanksgiving spread of seasonal favorites. The holiday buffet menu includes slow roasted turkey with sage pan gravy, cornbread stuffing, cider-glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese and more.

After dinner, guests can enjoy views of the Tampa skyline from the top deck while a DJ plays the latest hits.

There will be three, two-hour cruises on Thanksgiving, boarding at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Other locations in Florida to make Trips to Discover’s list include:

