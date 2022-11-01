Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CHEDA APPROVES GRANT TO BEGIN CHILDCARE STAFF TRAINING
The Crookston City Council and Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) met for a special meeting on Thursday morning inside the City Hall Council Chambers in the lower level of City Hall. CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR AGENDA. The only item on the City Council’s Regular Agenda was to approve...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 3, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council on the week of October 31-November 4. The Limited Addition Gift Shop, located just inside the main entrance of RiverView Health, is having a Fall Sale, now through Friday, November 4. Take advantage of 35% off all fall items. Cards, candy, purses, and ponchos are excluded from this sale.
kroxam.com
FOUR POLK COUNTY DEPUTIES SWORN IN AT POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s consent items included approving the Auditor Warrants and to approve the minutes for October 18 and the 25. The board approved the agenda unanimously. HIGHWAY-RICHARD SANDERS. The board was then approached...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY ANNOUNCES IT WILL TAKE PART IN ‘OPERATION GREEN LIGHT’ IN SUPPORT OF LOCAL VETERANS
In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Polk County announced that the county buildings would be illuminating their flag poles green from November 7 through the 13 as part of Operation Green Light. A new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans, raise awareness about the unique challenges many veterans face, and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 3, 2022
The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/2/2022 – At 1:13 p.m., the CFD responded to the 400 block of Pleasant Ave due to a citizen concerned over an unattended campfire from the night before. The CFD extinguished the fire. There was no danger present. The CFD then cleared the scene.
kroxam.com
Duane J. Fealy – Obit
Duane J. Fealy was born on March 6, 1935 to Judd and Rose (Payment) Fealy near Mentor, MN. He grew up and attended school in Erskine, MN. Duane became a surveyor and worked for Hastad Engineering located in Halstad, MN. In 1957, Duane joined the US Army and served both in active duty and in the reserves for nearly 4 years. Much of his time in the Army was spent in Alaska. When Duane returned, he married Ruth Vollen with which he had four children; Grant, Deborah, Greg, and Deann. It was during these years Duane started his commendable 38 year long career as a District Representative with Garden Valley Telephone Company. He often spoke of the many great people he was able to serve and had many fond recollections over the years.
kroxam.com
HAPPY JOE’S AWARDS BROOKE PANZER “HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR”
Out of over 50 Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream restaurants across the nation, Crookston’s Happy Joe’s General Manager or “Head Coach” Brooke Panzer was chosen to receive the Head Coach of the Year award for all of her hard work for the restaurant. Panzer...
kroxam.com
LT. GOVERNOR CANDIDATE MATT BIRK VISITS CROOKSTON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT ON “HEAL MINNESOTA” PLANE TOUR
Republican Governor candidate Scott Jensen and Lt. Governor candidate Matt Birk began another of their recent “Heal Minnesota” Plane Tours across many cities of Minnesota today. The first stop on Lt. Governor Birk’s trip today was at the Crookston Municipal Airport for a meet and greet with the city’s residents. Kirk was joined by his campaign team and was welcomed by Minnesota State District 1B Representative Deb Kiel and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.
kroxam.com
Arlene Lois Bushie – Obit
Arlene Lois Bushie, 83, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston with family at her side. She had been bravely battling bouts of recurring cancer for many years. Arlene was born in Twin Valley, MN on September 26, 1939, the daughter...
kroxam.com
Allen T. Torpet – Obit
Allen T. Torpet, 88, Fertile, MN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his residence in Fertile, surrounded by family. Allen was born in 1934 in Garfield Township in the house where his father was born. Allen attended eight years of country school a mile from his house, graduated from Fertile High School, and spent one year at Wahpeton State School of Science. His dad died when he was 21 and Allen moved home to farm and milk cows.
kroxam.com
EGF VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS ROSEAU, ADVANCE TO SECTION CHAMPIONSHIP
The East Grand Forks Green Wave came up with big points when they needed them and beat the Roseau Rams 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 26-24) in the Section 8AA semi-finals (North Sub-Section Championship) played at Thief River Falls High School. The trip to the section championship will be the first since 2008 for the Green Wave.
kroxam.com
EGF TAKES ON ROSEAU IN 8AA SEMI-FINALS TONIGHT – ON KROX
The Section 8AA Volleyball semi-finals will be held tonight and the #1 seed Roseau Rams will take on the #3 seed East Grand Forks Green Wave at the Thief River Falls High School gymnasium tonight at 7:00 p.m. You can listen to the match on KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM – or...
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – November 3, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) First thing is first in this week’s column. We will be broadcasting the following Section Football Championship games on KROX Radio and the KROX Video Live stream. Thursday, November 3 at Fargodome – 12:30 PM – Fertile-Beltrami vs Blackduck –...
kroxam.com
FREE FAN BUS WILL TAKE FANS TO THE SECTION FINALS FOOTBALL GAME ON FRIDAY
The Crookston High School is offering a free Fan Bus to take fans to the Section Finals Football game at the Fargodome on Friday, November 4. The bus will start loading at 5:30 p.m. and depart from the high school at 5:45 p.m. If you are interested, please sign up in the high school office. Students 6th grade and under must be accompanied by an adult. Spots are limited and will be first come, first serve.
kroxam.com
GREEN WAVE’S COMEBACK FALLS SHORT TO DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON
1st Quarter – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would start the game on their own 13 yard line. Jordan Summers would get the handoff to the right side for a gain of 4 yards setting up 2nd and 6. Quarterback Owen Leach would drop back and find Bodey Devries for a 15 yard reception down to the 32 yard line. Summers would get the ball again this time, for a gain of 2 making it 2nd and 8. The Rebels would go back to Summers gaining another 2 yards for a big 3rd and 6 from their own 36 yard line. Brody Friend would get his first carry on the play and would be stopped short 3 yards from the first down forcing the Rebels to punt. East Grand Forks’ Cooper Smith would try and catch a short punt, laying out but not being able to corral the ball. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton would recover the muffed punt on the Green Wave’s 47 yard line. Summers would get the ball for a short gain of 2 yards, making it 2nd and 8. Leach would go back to pass, but with the pocket crumbling around him, he would be sacked by Cole Bies to make it 3rd and long with 7:30 left in the quarter. Leach would step up in another collapsing pocket and would get sacked yet again, this time by Samuel Schumacher. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton could not take advantage of the turnover and would be forced to punt once again. Smith would fair catch this punt, and East Grand Forks would start their first drive of the game on their own 31 yard line. A quarterback sneak from Drew Carpenter would go for a gain of 2 yards. A toss to John Anderson to the right side would get a gain of 4 yards making it 3rd and 4. A jet sweep to Caleb Schmiedeberg would be sniffed out by the Rebels, for a loss of 1 yard. The Green Wave would punt with 4:30 left in the quarter, and Summers would fair catch the punt at his own 22 yard line. Summers would get the ball again, with a run of 2 yards to the right side. Leach takes a designed run play to the left, following two blockers getting the first down fora gain of 11 yards down to the 35 yard line. Leach would throw on first down, hitting Summers in the chest, but couldn’t reel it in and it falls incomplete. On 2nd and 10, Casey Macziewski would get his first carry of the game for a gain of 6 yards. The Rebels would go back to Summers, who slips in the backfield, but gathers himself and gains 6 yards for a first down with 2:15 left in the quarter. Friend would get the ball, but would get met at the line by a Green Wave defender for no gain. Leach would find Devries on the left side once again, this time connecting for a gain of 7 yards. On 3rd and 3, Summers get the ball once more, running for a gain of 8 yards for another first down. Nicholas Waale would get his first run of the game, for a gain of 9 yards, and the quarter would end scoreless. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton did control the possession clock, running 17 plays to East Grand Forks’ 3 plays.
kroxam.com
RED LAKE COUNTY SHUT OUT BY MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN IN THE SECTION 8A CHAMPIONSHIP
The Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds proved to be too much for the Red Lake County Rebels, as they shut out Red Lake County 32-0 in the Section 8A Championship played in the Fargo dome. 1st Quarter. The Thunderbirds would get the ball to start the game from their own 35 yard line....
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Hunter Knutson & Jesus Sanchez Jr.
This week’s Athletes of the week are Crookston Pirate senior football players Hunter Knutson and Jesus Sanchez Jr. The two have helped lead the Pirates up front on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and are a big reason why the Pirates are going back to the Section Championship on Friday night for the first time since 2004.
kroxam.com
FERTILE-BELTRAMI BATTLES BLACKDUCK IN SECTION 6 9-MAN FINAL – ON KROX
The Fertile-Beltrami Falcons Football team is coming off a historic season in which they reached the Class 9-Man State Championship. The Falcons have followed it up this year by going 9-0 and securing a spot in the Section 9-Man Final today at the FargoDome. Their opponent is a familiar foe in the Blackduck Drakes.
kroxam.com
FALCONS FOOTBALL SOAR PAST BLACKDUCK TO WIN SECTION 6 9-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Quarter – The Drake received the opening kickoff to start the game and looked to show their resolve early with Running Back Dante Frank charging into the Falcons’ defense to methodically move down the field and into the Falcons’ territory. The Falcons quickly recovered from the opening burst from Blackduck and quickly contained the Drakes’ offense short of a first down near midfield. The Drakes looked to continue their drive and went for it on fourth down but were not granted passage past the first down marker and turned the ball over on downs. The Falcons took over close to midfield and attacked with their own run game led by Isaiah Wright and Caiden Swenby weaving around the Drakes defense, and a 23-yard run by Isaiah Wright got the Falcons into the redzone for the first time today to set up the Falcons at the 6-yard line. The Drakes’ defense stood strong to hold the Falcons out of the endzone for three downs, but Isaiah Write was finally able to break through to score a 2-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the first points of the game. The Falcons looked to Wright again to try and find the endzone again for the two-point conversion, but the Drakes stood strong to keep the score only at 6-0. The Falcons kicked the ball back to the Drakes for their next drive, but the ball bounced out of bounds to start the Drakes at their own 35. The Drakes looked to continue where they left off and began to play small ball with short gains running and passing the ball to make it to the Falcons’ 25. But, the Falcons’ defense came up again to hold the Drakes short of the first down by one yard, and the Drakes tried to go for it on fourth down once again. Unfortunately, Running Back Dante Frank was swallowed by Falcons’ tacklers short of the first down and forced them to turn the ball over on downs again. The Falcons took over at their own 25 and returned to their run game to push back to midfield, where they converted a fourth and short situation to end the quarter ahead of the Drakes 6-0.
Comments / 0