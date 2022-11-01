Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Iowa PBS Presents "Historic Buildings of Iowa: Dubuque"
JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Explore the wonders of the "Masterpiece on the Mississippi" in Iowa PBS's hour-long documentary, Historic Buildings of Iowa: Dubuque. This documentary premieres online and on-air Monday, November 21, 8PM, as part of Festival 2022. The program will be rebroadcast on Saturday, November 26, 4PM, and on Sunday, November 27, 12:3PM.
rcreader.com
Keep Iowa Beautiful Announces a New Executive Director
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — The Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors has appointed Andrew J Frantz as the new Executive Director of Keep Iowa Beautiful. He began his duties on November 1, 2022. "The board is very pleased to have Andy join Keep Iowa Beautiful, boosting...
rcreader.com
“Driftless Art: Gail Chavenelle, Jenna Lueck, & Henry Matthiessen III,” through November 25
Reception: Saturday, November 5, 6:30 – 8 p.m. University of Dubuque's Bisignano Art Gallery, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. A stunning landscape of some 24,000 square miles covering large swaths of northeast Iowa, southwest Wisconsin, and southeast Minnesota is being celebrated though visual art through November 25, with the University of Dubuque's Bisignano Gallery currently hosting photographs, paintings, and sculpture in its latest exhibition Driftless Art: Gail Chavenelle, Jenna Lueck, & Henry Matthiessen III.
rcreader.com
Iowans Honored for Work in Cancer Control
NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Almost 200 cancer professionals and advocates came together in Ankeny on October 25 for the annual Iowa Cancer Summit. Among them were the recipients of three awards, given out every year by the Iowa Cancer Consortium to people who have worked to reduce the burden of cancer in the state.
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, “Election Security A Team” Reassure Voters of Iowa’s Election Integrity
JOHNSTON, IOWA (November 3, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate gathered his “Election Security A Team” for a news conference Thursday to reassure voters of the many steps taken to provide a secure election. Leaders of state and federal agencies were on hand at the Iowa National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters to provide information on what they’re doing to ensure a safe, smooth, accurate voting process on November 8. The State of Iowa has received national awards for its election cybersecurity efforts and was recently named one of the top three states in the nation for election administration.
rcreader.com
Reparationists Declare: Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — Following a revelation about a newly-appointed commissioner to the Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, Black residents reached out to the Governor Pritzker’s office only to be sharply rebuked. Those residents and their allies are now creating a coalition called Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations (IR3) and they are committed to holding governing bodies accountable for implementing equitable policies and procedures that directly impact the efficacy of reparations for American Descendants of United States Chattel Slavery. The coalition is convening a public forum this Friday to determine what the future of the commission should be.
rcreader.com
Scott County Auditor Reminds Voters of Important General Election Dates
DAVENPORT, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that Election Day is around the corner. “It is important to me to get the correct information out and for each voter to know there are still numerous opportunities available to vote before Election Day.”
rcreader.com
Iowa Finance Authority Awards Nearly $5 Million to Support Homelessness Assistance Initiatives
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 3, 2022) — The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) Board of Directors recently approved more than $4.7 million in federal and state grants to assist 44 agencies with homelessness assistance initiatives during the 2023 calendar year. “The homelessness assistance awards announced today will have a direct...
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Appeals Court Decision on School Masking
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced she has appealed a district-court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask-mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the US Court of Appeals for...
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Expanding Post-Election Audits to Ensure Integrity of the Vote
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is adding another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process by expanding post-election audits. All 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, they audited one race.
rcreader.com
Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation Announces Expanded Health-Care Education Scholarships
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — The Iowa Hospital Association’s Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation will award sixty post-secondary health-care scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for up to two years) and $1,000 to students enrolling in emergency medical technology/technician certification programs. The foundation also will award fifteen $2,000 scholarships to high-school students whose academic performance supports success in college and would benefit from a scholarship to start a health-care area of study.
rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, AGs Reach Agreements in Principle with CVS, Walgreens Over Opioid Claims
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys-general have reached a settlement in principle with CVS and Walgreens, which would provide $10.7 billion to states and local governments nationally to address the opioid crisis. The retail pharmacy chains told...
rcreader.com
Attorney General Tom Miller Files Enforcement Actions Against Two Alleged Illegal Robocallers
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Attorney General Tom Miller today announced the national Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is enforcing investigations into two voice service providers over alleged involvement in illegal robocalls. “When states formed the national Anti-Robocall Task Force, we promised to take the fight to anyone...
Comments / 0