Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
silverscreenandroll.com
Lamar Odom shares story of being reunited with previously auctioned championship rings
There are few Lakers role players in the history of the Lakers, let alone in the last few decades, as beloved as Lamar Odom. Apart from being a key piece of two title teams, Odom was a lovable figure in his time in Los Angeles off the court as well.
What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had some interesting comments about Steve Nash in 2020.
Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash fired as Brooklyn Nets head coach
DALLAS — Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Steve Nash has been fired from his head coaching position for the Brooklyn Nets. It was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski before the Athletic's Shams Charania then also reported this firing. The Nets then sent out a press release at 11:57 p.m.
NBA executive implies Anthony Davis is playing through injury: ‘That back doesn’t look healthy’
The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the season on Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. The win put a stop to the Lakers’ winless start to the season, moving the team’s record from 0-5 to 1-5. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook...
The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals
LeBron James beat the 73-9 Warriors and many great superstars in the NBA Finals.
Dwight Howard speaks on how Lakers fans treated him while discussing L.A.’s hate for Russell Westbrook
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard gave his thoughts on how Lakers fans have treated Russell Westbrook and how the guard should handle it going forward. Howard, who is a polarizing figure in Lakers history, mainly for the struggles during his first stint with the team, explained how the fan base put him through the “ringer,” but he realized it was because of their passion for the team.
Lamar Odom reveals the great gesture a Lakers fan had for him
Lamar Odom says a Los Angeles Lakers fan had a great gesture for him recently. Odom recently launched his “On The LO” podcast. The first episode was released on Monday, and Odom spent time sharing a story about his championship rings. Odom says he auctioned his 2009 and...
Lakers insider discusses ‘disaster scenario’ where they pull plug on season and keep Russell Westbrook
Although the Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the season on Sunday against the strong Denver Nuggets, they’re still facing an uphill climb. They will eventually have to deal with the 900-pound elephant in the room: what to do with Russell Westbrook. They’re reportedly still interested in...
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan
In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan and the Bulls Get Their Rings and Their First Win of the 1997-98 NBA Season
The Chicago Bulls got their rings and a win in the home opener of their "Last Dance" 1997-98 season. The post ‘The Last Dance’ Redux: Michael Jordan and the Bulls Get Their Rings and Their First Win of the 1997-98 NBA Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Matt Ryan on holding onto NBA dreams during uncertain times: ‘I was convincing myself that I was the best shooter in the world’
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan played the role of hero in his team’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. With the Lakers down 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds left in regulation, Austin Reaves was looking for a player to pass the ball to for a last-second shot. He hoisted a crosscourt pass to Ryan, who caught the ball and sent off an off-balance shot towards the basket.
LeBron James says he’s been dealing with virus that kept him bedridden for 3 days
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers managed to get their second win of the season on Wednesday over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-117, but it wasn’t exactly a work of art. In particular, James’ play was very lackluster, and after the game, he revealed why he didn’t look...
FOX Sports
Dwight Howard talks Kobe union, NBA 75 on "Club Shay Shay"
Well, not Clark Kent himself, but when it comes to the NBA, the long-renowned nickname is synonymous with one man: Dwight Howard. Howard first claimed the moniker after a memorable emergence in the 2008 Dunk Contest, and while that high-flying spectacle is a highlight of his career, his résumé is chock-full of impressive achievements.
NBA
Recap: Beal, Porzingis lead the way as Wizards top Sixers 121-111
The Wizards bounced back nicely from their home loss on Monday against the Sixers by coming out hard in Philly tonight, winning by a final score of 121-111. Kristaps Porzingis (30) and Bradley Beal (29) combined to score 59 points and lead the way for Washington. Joel Embiid was out...
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you'll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest...
