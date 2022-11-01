ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard speaks on how Lakers fans treated him while discussing L.A.’s hate for Russell Westbrook

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard gave his thoughts on how Lakers fans have treated Russell Westbrook and how the guard should handle it going forward. Howard, who is a polarizing figure in Lakers history, mainly for the struggles during his first stint with the team, explained how the fan base put him through the “ringer,” but he realized it was because of their passion for the team.
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Matt Ryan on holding onto NBA dreams during uncertain times: ‘I was convincing myself that I was the best shooter in the world’

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan played the role of hero in his team’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. With the Lakers down 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds left in regulation, Austin Reaves was looking for a player to pass the ball to for a last-second shot. He hoisted a crosscourt pass to Ryan, who caught the ball and sent off an off-balance shot towards the basket.
Dwight Howard talks Kobe union, NBA 75 on "Club Shay Shay"

Well, not Clark Kent himself, but when it comes to the NBA, the long-renowned nickname is synonymous with one man: Dwight Howard. Howard first claimed the moniker after a memorable emergence in the 2008 Dunk Contest, and while that high-flying spectacle is a highlight of his career, his résumé is chock-full of impressive achievements.
Recap: Beal, Porzingis lead the way as Wizards top Sixers 121-111

The Wizards bounced back nicely from their home loss on Monday against the Sixers by coming out hard in Philly tonight, winning by a final score of 121-111. Kristaps Porzingis (30) and Bradley Beal (29) combined to score 59 points and lead the way for Washington. Joel Embiid was out...
