Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD displaying special patch in honor of Veterans Day

By Ashley Eberhardt, Brett Yager
 5 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans Day is every Nov. 11, and this year the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will display a special patch to honor veterans.

CSPD said they are thankful for the service of veterans including the over 250 CSPD employees who have served or are currently serving as reservists.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said they will display the patch on many of their department vehicles, and will also be selling a special military coin and patch throughout the month of November at their Police Operations Center at 705 South Nevada Avenue. The patches can be purchased between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. All proceeds from the sale of the coin and patch will go towards CSPD’s Cadet Program .

“It’s one of our primary recruiting pools,” said CSPD Deputy Chief David Edmondson. “Our upcoming December class is currently made up of over 50% veterans. And our last class right at 40% veterans, so we really want to take the opportunity to let them know, number one – that we thank them for their sacrifice and their service. And if they’re ready to get out and looking for a home, we are happy to put them into the process.”

The Cadet Program is designed to help grow young leaders to become active in the community, the program is free due to fundraising and donations from the community.

