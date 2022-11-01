ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk

Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cake4One opens in Flower Mound

A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

River Walk restaurant to offer free Thanksgiving dinner

Scout, the newest addition to the Flower Mound River Walk restaurant row, is offering free Thanksgiving dinner to guests who RSVP. The sports-themed eatery will be serving free dinners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release from the new management company River Walk F&B. The company says this promotion is meant with young professionals, singles and retirees in mind.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine

The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
Narcity USA

This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through

As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
CBS DFW

North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
Dallas Observer

Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals

In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bellissimo Italian Restaurant & Pizza savors three decades of loyalty in Colleyville

The Meat lover pizza ($14.95/small) is topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Amjad “AJ” Altaq said after looking at many business opportunities in Colleyville and surrounding areas, he chose to purchase Bellissimo Italian Restaurant, established in 1991, because of its extensive history in Colleyville.
CandysDirt

A Remodeled Midcentury Minutes From Denton's Square

Up in Denton, there are houses, obviously. Lots of them. Plenty within walking distance to downtown Denton’s Square, too. It’s common to see Craftsman-style homes and little bungalows from the 1940s and beyond. But one architectural style that’s not as common? The good ol’ midcentury. And yet, here it is in all its remodeled glory.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store

Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
Dallas Observer

Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great

Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom

Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local museum hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial for Veterans Day Week

The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum in Denton is planning several ceremonies this month in honor of U.S. Military veterans while it hosts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial. The museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall, is planning what it’s calling Denton’s largest Veterans Day event since World War I, the museum said in a news release. The multi-day event begins Nov. 9 in the mall’s southeast parking lot area with the welcome escort parade from 3-7 p.m., which is when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will be set up. Throughout the rest of the week, there will be military vehicles on display, flyovers and several ceremonies to honor veterans, including an induction ceremony into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, which has recently expanded its museum.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

