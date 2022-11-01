Read full article on original website
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
Cake4One opens in Flower Mound
A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
River Walk restaurant to offer free Thanksgiving dinner
Scout, the newest addition to the Flower Mound River Walk restaurant row, is offering free Thanksgiving dinner to guests who RSVP. The sports-themed eatery will be serving free dinners from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release from the new management company River Walk F&B. The company says this promotion is meant with young professionals, singles and retirees in mind.
Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures can be found nestled in Argyle neighborhood
Hillwood Communities owns the house where Jim and Crystal Terry operate Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures. At the business, the couple sells treats and trinkets. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) When Jim and Crystal Terry moved from Washington state to Texas, they left behind positions as lead pastors at an Assembly of...
Flower Mound mayor wants Rockledge Park from Grapevine
The mayor of Flower Mound is looking into the possibility of Flower Mound taking over responsibility for Grapevine’s Rockledge Park. The small park, located on the northeastern lakeshore next to Lakeside, is on lease to the city of Grapevine through 2034, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Flower Mound Mayor Derek France said he sees a great opportunity for a nice Flower Mound park there, but he believes Grapevine is “neglecting the park.”
Big crowd gathers for opening of new H-E-B store in Plano
A big crowd waited all night for the doors to open at H-E-B’s new supermarket in Plano this morning. For weeks there has been great buzz about the new store on Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway.
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
This Holiday Wonderland In Texas Has Millions Of Twinkling Lights You Can Stroll Through
As Christmas celebrations get closer, soon you're likely to spot colorful lights decorating houses and buildings wherever you look. Part of the holiday festivities come with merriment moments generated by the Christmas ambiance, like the stunning light displays that will soon illuminate a zoo in Texas. The Dallas Zoo Lights event will take over the Dallas, TX park on November 17 and will run until January 1.
North Arlington's Lincoln Square getting a makeover
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington's Lincoln Square could get a major facelift after a Trademark Property Company officially bought the property last week. The location is just south of I-30 on the west side of Collins Street close to the city's entertainment district.The 470,000 square foot property was built in 1983 but over the years, the once bustling shopping area has seen tenants move out creating several vacancies. "It has gone downhill quite a bit," said shopper Michelle Rodriguez. According to Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi, about 40% of the storefronts are empty right now. Montesi is hoping to turn this property around,...
Big Daddy's Convenience Store Keeps the Tradition of Corner Stores Alive With Inexpensive Meals
In the '70s in the Midwest, small corner stores could be found in almost every neighborhood before stricter zoning regulations and mega supermarkets drove almost all of them out of existence. We'd often be sent to the corner store when our mothers needed a stick of butter, pound of liver or pint of milk at the last minute, and occasionally we were allowed to use the change to purchase some candy as a reward: even a penny could get you a piece of Bazooka Joe bubble gum, and a nickel could score some wax lips if you were into that sort of thing.
This Is The Best Happy Hour Spot In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best happy hour spots in every state where it's legal.
Bellissimo Italian Restaurant & Pizza savors three decades of loyalty in Colleyville
The Meat lover pizza ($14.95/small) is topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and Canadian bacon. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Amjad “AJ” Altaq said after looking at many business opportunities in Colleyville and surrounding areas, he chose to purchase Bellissimo Italian Restaurant, established in 1991, because of its extensive history in Colleyville.
Check out the 10 best sandwich shops in Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no better sidekick to a sandwich than a beverage and a bag of chips, but this story will be focused on the hero, who serves as no one’s sub, always on the grind. Punny, right?. Thursday is celebrating the GOAT of lunches, as...
A Remodeled Midcentury Minutes From Denton’s Square
Up in Denton, there are houses, obviously. Lots of them. Plenty within walking distance to downtown Denton’s Square, too. It’s common to see Craftsman-style homes and little bungalows from the 1940s and beyond. But one architectural style that’s not as common? The good ol’ midcentury. And yet, here it is in all its remodeled glory.
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store
Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dallas College Culinary Arts' $15 Weekly Lunches are Still Great
Each semester, the Dallas College Culinary Arts program hosts a weekly lunch at both its El Centro campus (in downtown Dallas) and the Culinary Pastry and Hospitality Center (at Webb Chapel Road and LBJ Freeway). We've reported on this before, but recently we took a fresh look to remind ourselves how great it is. And we feel like a fine-dining lunch for $15 deserves another shout-out.
Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom
Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
Coffee Truck to Offer Specialty Drinks in Plano Walmart
From specialty drinks to lattes to just a good cup of coffee, The Herbster from Herb’s House will offer something for everyone.
Local museum hosting Vietnam Traveling Memorial for Veterans Day Week
The Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum in Denton is planning several ceremonies this month in honor of U.S. Military veterans while it hosts the Vietnam Traveling Memorial. The museum, located in Golden Triangle Mall, is planning what it’s calling Denton’s largest Veterans Day event since World War I, the museum said in a news release. The multi-day event begins Nov. 9 in the mall’s southeast parking lot area with the welcome escort parade from 3-7 p.m., which is when the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will be set up. Throughout the rest of the week, there will be military vehicles on display, flyovers and several ceremonies to honor veterans, including an induction ceremony into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame, which has recently expanded its museum.
