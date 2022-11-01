Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Mental health town hall to take place in Kenansville
Kenansville, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kody H. Kinsley is leading a mental health town hall tonight. The event is set to take place at James Sprunt Community College from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Secretary Kinsley will be joined by Deputy Chief...
WITN
Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
WITN
Discussion in Craven County seeks ways to keep kids safe in school
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Following the September deadly stabbing that happened at Northside Jacksonville High School, concerns surrounding school safety have started to grow in communities around the East. Craven County law enforcement, school administrators, and congressman Greg Murphy all came together Thursday afternoon to talk about the recurring topic.
WITN
Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving. Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot. In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent...
WITN
City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
WITN
Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
WITN
Future of Greenville’s red light camera program to be decided on Monday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It looks like Greenville’s controversial red light camera program may soon be coming to an end. On the city council agenda for Monday night is an item to “wind down” the red light program starting November 15th. The cameras have been in operation...
WITN
Local fundraiser hopes to help Joy Soup Kitchen fight food insecurity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville business and a restaurant are partnering up to help out a local soup Kitchen. On Wednesday, Evolve Inc. and Beeker’s Brisket & BBQ are hosting a lunch fundraiser at Evolve Inc. People in the community can buy a $15 plate of food to...
WITN
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
WITN
First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Elaine Vann
These days Elaine Vann lives a quieter more relaxed life in Dare County. However, in a different life, she spent over 30 years working in Washington County’s Register of Deeds office, later taking up that mantle herself. Originally from Mackeys, Vann and her family were well known in the...
WNCT
Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
WNCT
Freedom Fountain Observance in Jacksonville this Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 […]
WITN
Field of Flags event honors veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veterans organization in New Bern is giving people an opportunity to honor those who’ve served our nation. The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 886 is honoring veterans of all eras with the 2022 Field of Flags event. The event is for veterans currently...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for teen
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes with glasses. He is roughly 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. Powell was...
WITN
WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard. Two Men and a Truck has a vehicle parked in...
WITN
Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors
Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
Comments / 0