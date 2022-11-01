ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Mental health town hall to take place in Kenansville

Kenansville, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Kody H. Kinsley is leading a mental health town hall tonight. The event is set to take place at James Sprunt Community College from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Secretary Kinsley will be joined by Deputy Chief...
KENANSVILLE, NC
WITN

Chances of a November hurricane are slim but not zero. Are you prepared?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two organizations are organizing a hurricane preparedness event for a county here in the east. The Disaster Recovery for Pitt County and Eastern North Carolina Recovery Team are hosting the 2022 hurricane disaster expo with the goal that the Pitt County public is aware of the resources available to them in the event of a hurricane.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Discussion in Craven County seeks ways to keep kids safe in school

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Following the September deadly stabbing that happened at Northside Jacksonville High School, concerns surrounding school safety have started to grow in communities around the East. Craven County law enforcement, school administrators, and congressman Greg Murphy all came together Thursday afternoon to talk about the recurring topic.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Non-profit readies events to benefit childhood cancer fighters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just in time for the holidays, an Eastern Carolina non-profit is gearing up for the season of giving. Riley’s Army is a 501(c) 3 organization that honors the life and legacy of Riley Philpot. In 2006, Riley was diagnosed with a Wilms’ Tumor and underwent...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

City of Greenville taking part in Operation Greenlight for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city is joining a national campaign for Veterans. The City of Greenville and Pitt County are taking part in Operation Greenlight, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of veterans and their families. The Greenville Town Common Bridge will be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Community raises money for ‘determined’ teen battling leukemia

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community came together Thursday to help a teenager who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. On Nov. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Martin County Law Officer’s Association partnered up with the Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team and Martin County Special Olympics for a BBQ fundraiser to help pay for medical bills.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

First tattoo parlor in decades to open in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new type of business is on its way to downtown Kinston - one the area hasn’t seen for decades. WITN talked to city leaders and the owner of the future tattoo parlor. While some are supportive of the idea, others are skeptical. Downtown Kinston...
KINSTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Elaine Vann

These days Elaine Vann lives a quieter more relaxed life in Dare County. However, in a different life, she spent over 30 years working in Washington County’s Register of Deeds office, later taking up that mantle herself. Originally from Mackeys, Vann and her family were well known in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Washington business acquisition helps Hardison family fulfill dream

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the Hardison family, Country Living Guest Home Inc.’s recent purchase of Wooded Acres Guest Home Inc. in Washington is much more than just an acquisition. It also fulfills a dream for Tim Hardison, who co-owns Country Living alongside his wife, Angie. Decades ago, Tim Hardison worked as a traumatic brain […]
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort

BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Freedom Fountain Observance in Jacksonville this Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Lietunant Gen Robert Hedlund, II Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, will give the annual Freedom Address during the annual Freedom Fountain Observance this Friday. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville. The public is encouraged to attend. It’s the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Field of Flags event honors veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veterans organization in New Bern is giving people an opportunity to honor those who’ve served our nation. The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 886 is honoring veterans of all eras with the 2022 Field of Flags event. The event is for veterans currently...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for teen

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for a teenager. Zachry Powell, 13, was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2022. Powell is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes with glasses. He is roughly 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. Powell was...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots. This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard. Two Men and a Truck has a vehicle parked in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville holiday show hopes to attract 12,000 visitors

Businesses across the east are trying to make up for losses from both the pandemic and inflation. What better time to do that than the holiday season?. The Down East Holiday Show in Greenville just kicked off their first night at 5 p.m. WITN stopped by this morning to talk to business owners about how recent years have affected their bottom line and how they hope this weekend helps.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy