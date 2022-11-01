ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Dreams Pretty Kitty 2022 Holiday Craft Bazaar @ Tabor Space | Gifts, Benefit for No-Kill Shelter

House of Dreams’ popular bazaar features an amazing array of handmade gifts for people and for pets, many using recycled-content and vegan materials and ingredients. The bazaar features an exciting raffle, Second Time Around gently-used holiday décor, bath and body goods and the best baked treats. Items are all reasonably priced ensuring an inclusive and fun event for all. FREE admission.
