Lycoming County, PA

Man sentenced on 25 counts of child pornography

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced on various counts of child pornography Tuesday as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Thomas, 28, of Williamsport, pleaded guilty to 25 counts of child pornography, two counts of photographs depicting sex acts with a children, and a count of criminal use of a communication device.

Related reading: Hepburn Township man arrested on child pornography charges

Thomas stood before President Judge Nancy Butts, shackled at the wrists and ankles, wearing an orange jump suit provided by the prison. “I know my wrongs and I need to right them,” he told the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Thomas was arrested April 18 after his then-girlfriend reported him to police. She had gone through his cell phone, suspecting he was being unfaithful.

As she searched through Thomas' phone, she reportedly found multiple images of what she believed to be child pornography. She video recorded the images and reported it to police.

Thomas admitted he had been downloading explicit images of children for years, police said. He told police that hundreds of images were on his phone and he needed help, according to an affidavit.

President Judge Butts nodded her agreement with the DA’s plea deal on Tuesday and sentenced Thomas to a minimum of ten years incarceration at State Prison. His sentence could be maxed out at 20 years.

Thomas will be labeled a tier 2 offender and be registered on various sex offenders lists for 25 years. He will also be subject to all standard and optional sex offender requirements upon his release.

Docket sheet

