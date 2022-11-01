ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Fightful

Matt Cardona Believes He Would Have To Wrestle Under His Real Name If He Ever Went Back To WWE

Matt Cardona clarifies his comment that Zack Ryder is dead and talks about the equity he has built under his real name since leaving WWE. Matt Cardona was released by WWE in 2020. Since then, he has made quite a name for himself in multiple promotions including the NWA, IMPACT, and GCW. Most recently, Matt Cardona made headlines when he tweeted that Zack Ryder, his former WWE character, is dead and that Matt Cardona was here to stay.
Fightful

Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown October 24-28

- Candice LeRae's segment wasn't listed on internal runsheets, nor was Seth Rollins appearing on commentary. - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. - Triple H and Bruce Prichard ran WWE Raw. - Von Wagner and Kiana James of NXT were both...
Fightful

Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation

With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Responds To Kurt Angle's Comments About Their World Title Match In 2015

Bobby Lashley responds to Kurt Angle's comments about their match in 2015. Angle beat Lashey to win the TNA World Championship on the March 20, 2015 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On a recent episode of his podcast, Angle described how he had been considering retirement ahead of the match, but the bout gave him the confidence he needed to keep going.
Fightful

The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals

The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Fightful

Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals

Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Fightful

Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Is Excited For His New Roles In AEW, Loves The Wrestling Business More Than He Ever Has

Jeff Jarrett is excited about the future of AEW and the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday, November 2, Jeff Jarrett arrived at All Elite Wrestling, smashing a guitar over the head of Darby Allin and letting him know that Sting had become his ultimate weakness. Later on that night, it was revealed that Jeff Jarrett is now the Director of Business Development behind the camera for AEW and once again, a new journey begins for the third-generation wrestling personality.
Fightful

Nick Aldis Gives His Notice To The NWA, Will Enter 2023 As A Free Agent

Nick Aldis has announced that he is departing the NWA and is slated to be a free agent in January. Nick Aldis made the announcement on his career change on his Instagram for premium subscribers. Nick says he will start as a free agent in January 2023 and he will provide further information later about the details surrounding this decision and more information about what is next for his career.
Fightful

Peter Avalon Discusses His Feud With Brandon Cutler, Says It Was All Written On The Fly

Peter Avalon talks his lengthy feud with Brandon Cutler. Throughout the first half of 2020, Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler tagged together on various episodes of AEW Dark. After losing multiple matches, Avalon and Cutler split and began to feud against each other, with the goal of one of them finally winning a match in All Elite Wrestling. Cutler would go on to defeat Avalon on the October 27 edition of Dark in a No Disqualification match, earning his first victory in the company.
Fightful

Baron Black Reflects On Mike Bailey Bout, Calls Shoot Taylor His Son

Baron Black is still the ICON World Champion. Black successfully defended the ICON World Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Battle Slam Thriller in arguably the best match in Battle Slam history. Bailey is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion who has stepped in the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and more in 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy