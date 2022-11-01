Read full article on original website
WWE Crown Jewel (11/5/2022) Results: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Bayley Compete.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/5/2022 edition of WWE Crown Jewel on Peacock. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) (w/ Paul...
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Matt Cardona Believes He Would Have To Wrestle Under His Real Name If He Ever Went Back To WWE
Matt Cardona clarifies his comment that Zack Ryder is dead and talks about the equity he has built under his real name since leaving WWE. Matt Cardona was released by WWE in 2020. Since then, he has made quite a name for himself in multiple promotions including the NWA, IMPACT, and GCW. Most recently, Matt Cardona made headlines when he tweeted that Zack Ryder, his former WWE character, is dead and that Matt Cardona was here to stay.
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown October 24-28
- Candice LeRae's segment wasn't listed on internal runsheets, nor was Seth Rollins appearing on commentary. - Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins was the post-show dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. - Triple H and Bruce Prichard ran WWE Raw. - Von Wagner and Kiana James of NXT were both...
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance: 'The Paul Brothers Will Be WWE Champions'
Jake Paul caught the WWE bug. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan's match with Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Now,...
Anna Jay: I Love My Dark Order Guys, But I Couldn't Turn Down The Chance To Work With Chris Jericho
Anna Jay says she couldn't turn down the opportunity to work with Chris Jericho, which is why she joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. Previously, Jay was featured as a member of the Dark Order, which has grown into a fan-favorite group in AEW. But Jay turned heel and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week Two in July.
Watch - WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff: Nov. 5, 2022
Get the latest breaking news and rivalry analysis from a panel of experts before the action goes down at Crown Jewel!
Chris Jericho Told CM Punk He Was A Cancer After AEW's Brawl Out Situation
With The Elite set to return, we've learned more about the situation surrounding Brawl Out. We've heard about some of the names that were around during the brawl who were suspended as they were physically involved, but there were also several that approached shortly thereafter. One of those was Chris Jericho, who was heavily lauded by those we spoke to for his resolve and demeanor stepping up during the scrum right after the incident took place.
Bobby Lashley Responds To Kurt Angle's Comments About Their World Title Match In 2015
Bobby Lashley responds to Kurt Angle's comments about their match in 2015. Angle beat Lashey to win the TNA World Championship on the March 20, 2015 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On a recent episode of his podcast, Angle described how he had been considering retirement ahead of the match, but the bout gave him the confidence he needed to keep going.
Bianca Belair Works Out WIth Sheamus, Alan Angels Found A New Group Of Creepers | Fight Size Update
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 4, 2022. - Bianca Belair is the latest guest working out with Sheamus on Celtic Warrior Workouts. Check out the full video above. - Alan Angels, who joined Violent by Design on IMPACT last night had some choice words for his...
The Kingdom Signed To Full Time All Elite Wrestling Deals
The Kingdom debuted in All Elite Wrestling, but they weren't officially signed to AEW deals at the time, we're told. That has changed. The trio of Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven finished up with IMPACT Wrestling at the Bound For Glory tapings and dropped the IMPACT Tag Team Championships, but it hadn't aired yet. As a result, they appeared on AEW television while in canon being IMPACT champions.
Not All ROH Talent Being Used On AEW Are Signed To Deals
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor, and has competed in ROH related angles is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead
New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
Jeff Jarrett Is Excited For His New Roles In AEW, Loves The Wrestling Business More Than He Ever Has
Jeff Jarrett is excited about the future of AEW and the next chapter of his career. On Wednesday, November 2, Jeff Jarrett arrived at All Elite Wrestling, smashing a guitar over the head of Darby Allin and letting him know that Sting had become his ultimate weakness. Later on that night, it was revealed that Jeff Jarrett is now the Director of Business Development behind the camera for AEW and once again, a new journey begins for the third-generation wrestling personality.
Nick Aldis Gives His Notice To The NWA, Will Enter 2023 As A Free Agent
Nick Aldis has announced that he is departing the NWA and is slated to be a free agent in January. Nick Aldis made the announcement on his career change on his Instagram for premium subscribers. Nick says he will start as a free agent in January 2023 and he will provide further information later about the details surrounding this decision and more information about what is next for his career.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Crown Jewel Win, Logan Paul Goes Viral, Young Rock Viewership | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, November 5, 2022. - Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul tonight, and after, Roman bragged about the "One Lucky Shot" not working out. - Logan went viral today with his first-person POV frog splash. His video is already amassing tens of thousands of views.
Peter Avalon Discusses His Feud With Brandon Cutler, Says It Was All Written On The Fly
Peter Avalon talks his lengthy feud with Brandon Cutler. Throughout the first half of 2020, Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler tagged together on various episodes of AEW Dark. After losing multiple matches, Avalon and Cutler split and began to feud against each other, with the goal of one of them finally winning a match in All Elite Wrestling. Cutler would go on to defeat Avalon on the October 27 edition of Dark in a No Disqualification match, earning his first victory in the company.
Baron Black Reflects On Mike Bailey Bout, Calls Shoot Taylor His Son
Baron Black is still the ICON World Champion. Black successfully defended the ICON World Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Battle Slam Thriller in arguably the best match in Battle Slam history. Bailey is a former IMPACT X-Division Champion who has stepped in the ring with the likes of Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and more in 2022.
Excalibur Values Anonymity Over Disdain For His Face, Sasha Banks Spends Time With Juvi | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 6, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Excalibur reveals the Sonic the Hedgehog ties to the origin of his name, RJ City protects William Regal's heart, and more. You can see the full video above. - In her...
