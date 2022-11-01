Read full article on original website
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
SoCal to stay cool on Friday as nighttime temps stay below average
Southern California will see mostly clear skies on Friday, but cold temperatures at expected during the evening.
Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect through...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances
Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
Rain and snowfall hit Southern California
Wintry weather has officially hit Southern California with a much-needed storm drenching the southland overnight. The second wave of the storm is expected to stick around this week, bringing snowfall across the mountains. Heavy fog blanketed the San Bernardino Mountains while city streets were covered with rain and wind. The Cajon Pass along I-5 could […]
Fall storm brings wind, rain, snow and a blast of cold air this week!
A fall storm is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain, snow and a big blast of cold air. We're tracking everything you need to know to get ready for it.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
Cooler weather, windy conditions on tap across Southland
A cold storm slowly advanced on the Southland on Tuesday, bringing anticipated cooler temperatures, winds and even snow in the mountains, according to NWS.
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm
(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona this week as a big fall storm system moves in. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Winds are also picking up as this storm system approaches. Expect...
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls
Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
Southern tornado threat increases as West is blanketed in needed snow
A clash of two seasons will see an early winter blast meet record autumn warmth over the next few days — and that meeting will lead to a robust storm system with heavy mountain snow in the West and severe storms in the South. “An active end to the...
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
