Charlottesville, VA

Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA Health presenting film at Virginia Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is presenting a screening in this week's Virginia Film Festival. The system held a webinar Friday with special guests to preview it. The film, called "Stay Awake," highlights the impacts of the opioid crisis. On Friday, a team of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CAAR collecting money to support BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area association wants to help people facing food insecurity and it’s looking to the community for some help. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS wants to raise $10,000 by the end of November. The funds will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Community Investment Collaborative celebrates 10 years

Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Community Investment Collaborative will hold its 10-year anniversary and entrepreneur reunion this Saturday, Nov. 5. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville. CIC launched its first workshop in 2012, which was 10 years ago. Over 500 entrepreneurs have served...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA needs Hollins to take 'governor' off

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There were few bright spots for Virginia's offense against Miami, but with just three touches Mike Hollins made an impression. "Actually I decided to give him player of the game offensively because of the big plays that he had," Tony Elliott said, "So I'm hoping that that will encourage him to stay the course, keep working."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Kaine endorses Throneburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine formally endorsed Democrat Josh Throneburg while the two were at the University of Virginia. They were participating in an event on the importance of the young vote. UVA’s College Democrats, NAACP and Black Student Alliance chapters hosted a "town hall" where students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia battle-tested after busy offseason

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From overseas to up the east coast and in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena, few teams in the country played more this offseason than Virginia. "I feel like our work from the summer to now has definitely paid off," junior guard Reece...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Lede-In | UVA vs. UNC

CBS19's Preston Willett and Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Disptach preview Virginia's matchup against No. 17 North Carolina on The Lede-In. Barber breaks down the redzone woes for the UVA offense, UNC's Drake Maye and what it would take for the Cavaliers to pull off an upset on Saturday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
UVA Women's basketball shifting focus from culture to the court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA men's hoops won't be alone in JPJ on Monday, the UVA women's basketball team begins their season against GW with some new faces on the sidelines. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamiton will make her debut for the orange and blue alongside Notre Dame grad transfer and Greene County Sam Brunelle and junior guard Alexia Smith from Minnesota.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Caregiver Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers special resources to help caregivers. For National Family Caregivers Month, the hospital is offering caregivers a space to breathe, relax and take time for themselves in the Caregiver Center. "The whole idea is to create an oasis for our...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Throneburg campaign goes global

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In the last push toward election day, the Josh Throneburg campaign brought on international volunteers. Former Fifth District Representative Tom Perriello and state Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th) endorsed Throneburg during a rally to welcome the volunteers, who will be going around to knock on doors in the area.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
At the Paramount - Nov. 4

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events at the Paramount Theater, including the Virginia Film Festival, classic films, Step Afrika!, the 2022 World Cup, and more. For more information, click here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

