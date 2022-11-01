CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO