Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Sentara Healthcare gives grants to local partners
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Community Climate Collaborative, or C3, is one of 17 Charlottesville-area groups to receive a Sentara Cares grant. Its grant is $50,000, which is part of the $5 million that will be distributed among 97 groups in Virginia and North Carolina. "As we're working toward climate...
cbs19news
UVA Health presenting film at Virginia Film Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is presenting a screening in this week's Virginia Film Festival. The system held a webinar Friday with special guests to preview it. The film, called "Stay Awake," highlights the impacts of the opioid crisis. On Friday, a team of...
cbs19news
Planetarium public nights return to the Rotunda
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After closing the University of Virginia Rotunda to the public, it is finally reopening the weekend after Thanksgiving. “Yes, we're excited that we'll be relaunching the return to Planetarium Public Nights on the Friday and Saturday evening of Thanksgiving weekend. Since the Rotunda is such a busy place for so many UVA events, we're excited that there's the opportunity for the community to come out and to see the return of the planetarium as it launched a few years ago,” said Andres Seese, the assistant director of promotions and events for the Jefferson Fund.
cbs19news
CAAR collecting money to support BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-area association wants to help people facing food insecurity and it’s looking to the community for some help. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS wants to raise $10,000 by the end of November. The funds will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food...
cbs19news
Community Investment Collaborative celebrates 10 years
Charlottesville, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --The Community Investment Collaborative will hold its 10-year anniversary and entrepreneur reunion this Saturday, Nov. 5. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville. CIC launched its first workshop in 2012, which was 10 years ago. Over 500 entrepreneurs have served...
cbs19news
Junior League of Charlottesville looking for sponsors for Tinsel Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People are getting ready to set up decorations for Christmas, and the Junior League of Charlottesville is looking for the community's help. The third annual Tinsel Trail is getting ready at the Shops at Stonefield. There will be several holiday trees, each of which...
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Local veteran's commitment to service remains strong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Zikki Munyao has already given so much, but he isn't done yet. "My childhood dream was to be a soldier, and to also drive trucks," Munyao said. He chased that dream. Munyao came to the United States from Kenya and then joined the military. "I...
cbs19news
UVA needs Hollins to take 'governor' off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There were few bright spots for Virginia's offense against Miami, but with just three touches Mike Hollins made an impression. "Actually I decided to give him player of the game offensively because of the big plays that he had," Tony Elliott said, "So I'm hoping that that will encourage him to stay the course, keep working."
cbs19news
Honoring Veterans: Living Free Together helps military families return to the community
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Military service members are not the only ones showing courage. Their families have a lot of it too. Living Free Together is a local organization that helps bring military families back into the community and support them. "Family roles in the military can get...
cbs19news
Kaine endorses Throneburg
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine formally endorsed Democrat Josh Throneburg while the two were at the University of Virginia. They were participating in an event on the importance of the young vote. UVA’s College Democrats, NAACP and Black Student Alliance chapters hosted a "town hall" where students...
cbs19news
Virginia battle-tested after busy offseason
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- From overseas to up the east coast and in the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena, few teams in the country played more this offseason than Virginia. "I feel like our work from the summer to now has definitely paid off," junior guard Reece...
cbs19news
The Lede-In | UVA vs. UNC
CBS19's Preston Willett and Mike Barber from the Richmond Times-Disptach preview Virginia's matchup against No. 17 North Carolina on The Lede-In. Barber breaks down the redzone woes for the UVA offense, UNC's Drake Maye and what it would take for the Cavaliers to pull off an upset on Saturday.
cbs19news
UVA Women's basketball shifting focus from culture to the court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA men's hoops won't be alone in JPJ on Monday, the UVA women's basketball team begins their season against GW with some new faces on the sidelines. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamiton will make her debut for the orange and blue alongside Notre Dame grad transfer and Greene County Sam Brunelle and junior guard Alexia Smith from Minnesota.
cbs19news
Glamping site proposal brings public comment
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
cbs19news
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Caregiver Center
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers special resources to help caregivers. For National Family Caregivers Month, the hospital is offering caregivers a space to breathe, relax and take time for themselves in the Caregiver Center. "The whole idea is to create an oasis for our...
cbs19news
Throneburg campaign goes global
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In the last push toward election day, the Josh Throneburg campaign brought on international volunteers. Former Fifth District Representative Tom Perriello and state Senator Creigh Deeds (D-25th) endorsed Throneburg during a rally to welcome the volunteers, who will be going around to knock on doors in the area.
cbs19news
Star of VAFF documentary says she wants to change opinion on disabled people and having a family
CHARLOTTESVILLE. Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Film Festival (VAFF) is sharing an amazing medical and emotional story. The documentary “Dani’s Twins” details how Dani Izzie became one of the only quadriplegics to ever give birth to twins when she had her children at UVA Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs19news
Prepare for new traffic pattern at 250/64 interchange
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on a diverging diamond interchange is almost done, and drivers will soon see a change in the traffic pattern. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports traffic will be switched to the final configuration at the interchange of Richmond Road and Interstate 64 during the weekend of Nov. 12 and 13.
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Nov. 4
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this At the Paramount, Andy Pillifant talks about upcoming events at the Paramount Theater, including the Virginia Film Festival, classic films, Step Afrika!, the 2022 World Cup, and more. For more information, click here.
Comments / 0