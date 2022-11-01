Read full article on original website
Airoh Helmets Teams With Autoliv To Debut Airbag Helmet Concept At EICMA
On November 4, 2022, Italian helmet maker Airoh and automotive airbag specialist Autoliv formally announced their partnership on development of a concept motorcycle helmet. It’s not just any concept motorcycle helmet, though. Instead, it’s a concept that the firms say is “the world’s first motorcycle helmet concept with integrated airbag.”
Sur-Ron Unleashes Ultra Bee Lightweight Enduro For 2023
Last month, Sur-Ron introduced the 2023 Storm Bee F to the U.S. and Canadian markets. The firm’s onslaught isn’t letting up either. While the Storm Bee catered to motocross riders, Sur-Ron's all-new 2023 Ultra Bee lightweight enduro sets its sights on trail domination. The new model slots between...
Lightning And Enveate Present Battery With 10-Minute Charging Time
It’s a story as old as the electric motorcycle market. A startup oversells, underdelivers, and then promptly vanishes. That was the case with Lightning Motorcycles. After branding its LS-218 as the “fastest production motorcycle” and dropping the ball with its budget-friendly Strike model, Lightning disappeared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated Models To Highlight Yamaha’s EICMA 2022 Showcase
Manufacturers and media are turning their attention to Milan, Italy, for the 79th edition of EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori). Brands typically save their news-breaking models and announcements for the Milan Motorcycle Shows, and Yamaha has a full program planned for the Team Blue faithful. The firm's 1,500-square-meter...
SEAT Sends Guinness World Record-Setting Mo 125 E-Scooter To EICMA
Most bikes roll onto the EICMA floor with carefully-crafted bodywork and an impressive spec sheet. SEAT’s Mo 125 electric scooter may tick those boxes, but it will also storm the Fiera Milano Rho floor with two Guinness World Records in tow. Prior to the 79th iteration of the trade...
Will Ducati Celebrate The Supermono’s 30th Anniversary In Style?
Pierre Terblanche’s name is synonymous with the Ducati 888, Ducati Multistrada, and Royal Enfield Himalayan. The famed designer's resume goes on, but he only revisited one project in 2021—the Ducati Supermono. Produced between 1993 and 1997, the Supermono headlined the Sound of Singles race series. The track-only, 260-pound...
Upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Testing In India
Up until now, Royal Enfield’s massively popular 650 series has been composed of two models—the Interceptor and Continental GT. We already know that more siblings are expected to arrive, all of which will share the same parallel-twin engine and tubular steel frame design. Often compared to Triumph’s Bonneville range of bikes, the upcoming models could make the similarities even stronger.
Is Royal Enfield About To Reveal The Super Meteor 650 At EICMA 2022?
Barring unforeseen global events, EICMA season always brings a swirl of color and activity to the lives of moto enthusiasts every year. After all, it’s where OEMs and the whole industry usually come together to show off all their coolest stuff—from concepts to new models and everything in between. To build anticipation, we usually start seeing lots of hints and teasers—both of the leaked and officially-sanctioned varieties—trickle out of every corner.
Watch A Moto Guzzi LeMans Tank Come To Life From A Sheet Of Aluminum
It takes a lot of time, patience, and skill to fabricate custom motorcycle parts from scratch—but luckily, 46 Works and Shiroh Nakajima have absolute buckets full of those things. Currently, Nakajima is working on a Moto Guzzi LeMans 1000 custom job for M, and there’s a full playlist of all the videos in this series that is going up on his YouTube page.
This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase
If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.
KTM To Acquire 25 Percent Stake In MV Agusta In November, 2022
In late September, 2022, MV Agusta officially announced—first via social media, then later in a press release—that it had signed a distribution deal with KTM AG to distribute MV bikes throughout North America. KTM AG is a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, which also owns Husqvarna, GASGAS, and also some dedicated e-bike brands.
HP Corse Introduces Two Exhaust Setups For The Ducati DesertX
Ducati's DesertX is the most recent evocation in the rapidly growing neo-retro adventure bike segment. If a few years ago, you could say that ADV bikes were rather devoid of style and personality, it's clear that this is no longer the case. Rally-inspired adventure bikes such as the Yamaha Tenere 700, MV Agusta Lucky Explorer, and of course, the Ducati DesertX, breathe new life to the ADV segment.
KTM To Launch New 790 Duke In France In January, 2023
If I were to ask you what the most revolutionary model in KTM's roster in the last few years was, chances are a lot of you would answer the 790 Duke. Indeed, when this bike first hit the global market in 2018, it raised the bar in accessible performance in KTM's roster. It filled the gaping hole in between the thumper-powered 690 and the fire-breathing 1290 Super Duke R, and undeniably lured plenty of riders into Team Orange.
EICMA 2022: VMoto To Display Stash Production Model And New Concept
VMoto Soco unveiled its Stash electric motorbike at EICMA 2021. The prototype awed audiences with its 260-km (161.5-mile) range. Of course, riders would need to keep the speedo needle below 28 mph to achieve such distances, but that shouldn’t be a problem for VMoto’s intended demo: young, urban riders. After a year of anticipation, the electric mobility brand will reveal the Stash in production form, and there’s no better venue than EICMA 2022.
2023 KTM 690 SMC R And Enduro R Bring Key ABS And Display Adjustments
On November 2, 2022, KTM pulled the covers off the 2023 690 SMC R and 690 Enduro R. While the two LC4 machines don’t sport major updates for the new model year, both benefit from some key added features that should improve riders’ lives, whether they’re standing above or sitting on the saddle.
Damon HyperFighter Colossus To Make European Debut At EICMA 2022
The European market is a hotbed for the motorcycle industry, and Damon Motors is fully aware of that fact. To better serve its European customers, the electric motorcycle brand understands that it needs to uphold a presence on the Continent. Damon will do just that at EICMA 2022 by exhibiting its HyperFighter Colossus for the first time in Europe.
Yamaha Europe Introduces 2023 YZF-R125 As A Road And Track Weapon
Many manufacturers conflate entry-level with budget-friendly. That typically leaves beginner bikes with bargain bin parts and old technology. Yamaha doesn’t subscribe to that school of thought with its R-series sportbikes, however. From the World Superbike Championship-winning YZF-R1 to the lightweight class YZF-R3, the R World is all about racing.
Hesketh Heresy 450 Single To Make Worldwide Debut At EICMA 2022
In September, 2022, we saw signs of life from the folks over at small-volume British motorcycle builder Hesketh. That’s when we learned of the upcoming Hesketh Heresy—a new single-cylinder, 450cc machine they were busily working on. The OEM said all would become clear soon, and seemed happy enough to talk about some of what to expect on its Facebook page—but hadn’t offered more concrete release or reveal dates.
Before Transit Trail, Ford Had The Funky Econoline Kilimanjaro Concept
Ford just unveiled the Transit Trail as a van with overlanding in mind, including standard features like all-wheel drive, a lifted ride height, and all-terrain tires. While this model is new, the idea is not. The 1970 Econoline Kilimanjaro concept was a kitschy interpretation of a rig for off-road adventures.
REV’IT! Introduces The New Horizon 3 H2O Waterproof Touring Range
When out touring, it’s always best to be prepared for all sorts of weather. Some of the most arduous of riders were never even phased by the thought of a cold, frigid ride, and chances are their riding gear is one of the biggest reasons why this is the case. Indeed, a good set of gear will indeed cost a pretty penny, but at least you get to hit the road in all weather conditions and stay warm and dry in the process.
