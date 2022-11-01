If I were to ask you what the most revolutionary model in KTM's roster in the last few years was, chances are a lot of you would answer the 790 Duke. Indeed, when this bike first hit the global market in 2018, it raised the bar in accessible performance in KTM's roster. It filled the gaping hole in between the thumper-powered 690 and the fire-breathing 1290 Super Duke R, and undeniably lured plenty of riders into Team Orange.

