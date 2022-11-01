Laxalt builds bigger lead over Cortez Masto; poll shows economy hurting Democrats with 1 week to go

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adam Laxalt has increased his lead over Catherine Cortez Masto in the race for U.S. Senate just a week before Election Day, according to a new 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released today.

Laxalt, a Republican, has the support of 50.4% of the voters polled, compared to 44.8% for Democrat Cortez Masto. Three percent of voters remain undecided.

It’s one of the crucial races in Republicans’ drive to break the Democrats’ control of the U.S. Senate.

The poll shows Democrats falling further behind and Republicans taking hold of more support as voters decisively say the economy is the biggest issue on their minds. The economy is the top issue in determining the vote for 45.8% of voters, followed by “threats to democracy” (13.6%), abortion access (12.8%), immigration (6.8%) and health care (6.6%).

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, noted that nearly a third of Hispanic voters were undecided in September when asked about the U.S. Senate race. A week from election day, a majority of Hispanic voters support Laxalt — 54%. “This change occurs between September and now when Cortez Masto was leading 44% to 25% with 29% undecided among Hispanics, and now trails with these voters 54% to 41%,” Kimball said.

Republican congressional candidates have also surged in the polls:

Congressional District 1: Republican challenger Mark Robertson (50.9%) holds a 10-point lead over Democratic incumbent Dina Titus (41.0%).

Republican challenger Mark Robertson (50.9%) holds a 10-point lead over Democratic incumbent Dina Titus (41.0%). Congressional District 2: The state’s lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, is easily winning against Democratic challenger Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, 58.1% to 33.4%.

The state’s lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, is easily winning against Democratic challenger Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, 58.1% to 33.4%. Congressional District 3: Republican April Becker has pulled ahead of Democratic incumbent Susie Lee by 4 points, now leading 50.5% to 46.6%.

Republican April Becker has pulled ahead of Democratic incumbent Susie Lee by 4 points, now leading 50.5% to 46.6%. Congressional District 4: U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford is the only Democratic incumbent leading his race, with a thin 48.2% to 45.1% margin over Republican Sam Peters. Five percent of voters remain undecided.

President Biden holds a 54.5% disapproval in Nevada, with only 40.4% of voters saying they approve of the job he is doing as president. In a hypothetical 2024 presidential election between President Biden and former President Trump, 47.3% would support Trump and 42.2% would support Biden, and 6.2% would vote for someone else.

The KLAS 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill Nevada poll was conducted Oct. 25-28. The sample consisted of 2,000 people who are very likely to vote, and had a credibility interval (CI) of +/- 2.1 percentage points. The credibility interval is similar to a margin of error.

The sample included 680 Democrats, 652 Republicans and 668 who weren’t registered with either party. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, web survey via email, and an online panel. Because people were only asked about races they are eligible to vote on, the samples were smaller for each individual race. Here are the sample sizes and credibility intervals for each congressional race:

1st Congressional District: sample size 480, CI of +/- 4.4 percentage points

2nd Congressional District: sample size 530, CI of +/- 4.2 percentage points

3rd Congressional District: sample size 510, CI of +/- 4.3 percentage points

4th Congressional District: sample size 480, CI of +/- 4.4 percentage points

