Gephardt Daily
Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray. “Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.
ksl.com
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion
PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
Fraudulent spending leads to stolen vehicle and foot chase at Outlets
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On Tuesday, in a statement by Summit County Sheriff’s office, a man reported fraudulent use of two of his credit cards at the Chevron in Coalville. […]
Gephardt Daily
Roy police: Suspect with knife arrested after attempted robbery outside grocery store
ROY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an aggravated robbery outside the WinCo grocery store in Roy. Isaiah Ezquiel Camacho is charged on suspicion of committing the first-degree felony. The incident occurred on Monday. “The female victim was at the WinCo...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police looking to identify aggravated robbery suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at American Title Loans in South Salt Lake. The crime occurred at 3355 S. State Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to a press release from the...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
UHP reports fatal crash involving suspicious gunshot wound
A man has suffered a fatal gunshot wound after being involved in a car accident at 5200 South on I-15 in Murray shortly before noon on Wednesday.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Clearfield police ask for help in finding runaway, endangered juvenile
Clearfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile considered endangered due to age.
kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police, FBI arrest man accused of robbing 3 banks in 5 days
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI and Salt Lake City police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing three banks in a five-day period. Krishan Singh was arrested Tuesday following the third of those robberies, which was reported at the Key Bank at 1098 S. 300 West at 12:43 p.m., police said.
Gephardt Daily
Orem police: Salt Lake City man charged with burglary, impersonation of officer, criminal mischief
OREM, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested in Orem Sunday on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and impersonation of an officer. An additional charge of criminal mischief was filed Monday. Oscar Kolob Garcia-Castorena, 44, faces the second-degree felony and class...
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
KSLTV
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
KUTV
40-year-old man critically injured after running into oncoming traffic in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 40-year-old man was critically injured after police say he ran into traffic in South Jordan and was struck by a truck. Sgt. Anderson of the South Jordan Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a car heading eastbound on 10600 South stopped for an unknown reason, and a passenger jumped out into oncoming traffic.
kslnewsradio.com
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says
SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
kslnewsradio.com
Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges
KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
KSLTV
Police searching for man who left St. Mark’s Hospital, didn’t return home
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 69-year-old man last seen in Millcreek Wednesday morning. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Unified Police Department, Hal Rolph left St. Mark’s Hospital Wednesday morning and did not return home.
ksl.com
Provo man's weeklong crime spree includes impersonating officer, slashing tires, police say
OREM — A Provo man arrested a week ago and accused of trying to force a teenager into his car, impersonating an officer and later crashing into a light pole was arrested again over the weekend and accused of new crimes, including slashing more than a dozen tires. The...
