Woods Cross, UT

Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray. “Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.
MIDVALE, UT
Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
Spanish Fork man accused of lighting 4 fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — Criminal charges have been filed against a Spanish Fork man accused of setting several fires at a Provo apartment complex, allegedly with the hope of collecting insurance money. Gabriel Bailey Hamilton, 21, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with two counts of aggravated arson, a...
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City police, FBI arrest man accused of robbing 3 banks in 5 days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI and Salt Lake City police have arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing three banks in a five-day period. Krishan Singh was arrested Tuesday following the third of those robberies, which was reported at the Key Bank at 1098 S. 300 West at 12:43 p.m., police said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
High speed chase reached 125 mph, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper said in a probable cause statement that he responded to a call in Willard yesterday where there was a possible fight between a couple in a parking lot. The statement also said there was a possibility that the suspect, later...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alleged shooter in road rage incident facing multiple charges

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The suspect who allegedly shot multiple rounds from a pellet gun at another car on I-15 in Kaysville Monday, has been booked on multiple charges. According to new charging documents, Travis Leroy Peterson, 51, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal mischief, all third-degree felonies.
KAYSVILLE, UT

Community Policy