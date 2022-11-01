Read full article on original website
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
R-Truth Injured During WWE NXT After Bad Landing (Video)
R-Truth was apparently injured during his WWE NXT match this week. On the show, Truth wrestled Grayson Waller but was injured after a dive over the top rope. He was supposed to be caught by Waller, but instead landed awkwardly on the floor. There is no official word on the...
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Raquel Rodriguez Likely to be The OC’s Female Partner to Combat Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley has been an issue for The OC and every WWE Superstar that The Judgment Day has come up against in recent months. It was believed that Beth Phoenix would be the equalizer, but she was easily taken out back at Extreme Rules. In recent weeks, Ripley has become...
How Did WWE Do Without Vince McMahon? | WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call | Nick Khan & Stephanie McMahon
Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon and others on the WWE Q3 earnings call!. To directly support us and our continuing breaking news, interviews, and the like, subscribe to FightfulSelect.com. You'll get exclusive news sent to you directly before anyone else, and dozens of podcasts monthly including Alex Pawlowski's Sour Graps, Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A, Retro Reviews and more.
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
Video: R-Truth’s match on WWE NXT stopped due to apparent injury
WWE RAW star R-Truth made an appearance on the November 1st 2022 edition of WWE NXT and had a match against Grayson Waller. However, the match was stopped after R-Truth apparently suffered an injury as he came over the top rope to the outside onto Waller but had a rough landing. Afterwards, R-Truth was helped to the back by officials.
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
Mandy Rose Is On Her Way To One-Year WWE NXT Women’s Title Celebration
Mandy Rose loves posting thirst traps often, but she is well known for much more than just that. Mandy’s return to NXT proved to be the best move of her career. The Toxic Attraction star is currently on a record-breaking reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. For a...
WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2): Sami Zayn Teams With The Usos
WWE held a live event on November 2 from Geneva Arena in Geneva, Switzerland. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results In Geneva, Switzerland (11/2) - The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) - Shotzi def....
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People
Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Evan Husney Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator addresses rumors of the demise of the show. Dark Side of the Ring is on pause as creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories. Both shows are on VICE TV. Before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there...
WWE Reportedly Releases 5 NXT Stars
After years of mass releases WWE has seemingly been in recruitment mode as of late, now it’s being reported that five NXT stars have been released from the company. According to PWInsider.com the following names are no longer with the company:. -Bodhi Hayward. -Sloane Jacobs. -Erica Yan. -Damaris Griffin.
WWE Series Starring Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Coming To Hulu, WWE Raw Re-Air Rights Extended
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are coming to Hulu. During the 2022 third quarter earnings call, Nick Khan announced that a new series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will be coming to Hulu. A premiere date was not announced. Khan also said WWE and Hulu reached an extension for...
