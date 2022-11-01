Read full article on original website
Christopher George
1d ago
thats jerry jones for you. thats my team but they want win another ring no time soon. all he cares about is saving money. sometimes u have to spend to win
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
The Cowboys Have Made A Decision On The Trade Deadline
Earlier this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about catching a train when asked about the trade deadline. "I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me," Jones said. Well, it appears the train...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday
The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday. In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away. Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Chiefs Reportedly Made Trade Right Before The Deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to a buzz-beater trade just before this afternoon's deadline. Now-former Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is on his way to Atlanta. The veteran DB was recently replaced in the Kansas City starting lineup. Fenton was in his fourth season with the Chiefs after...
NFL World Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Decision News
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade during the summer, and the Browns were reportedly willing to grant him that request before today's deadline. However, 4 p.m. ET just passed, and the time limit to execute a deal has expired. Hunt remains a Brown. Cleveland reportedly wanted a...
Longtime NFL Coach Has Tragically Died At 38
The NFL received heartbreaking news this Tuesday morning. Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died at the young age of 38. Zimmer, the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has been around the NFL since 2006. From 2006-2009, Zimmer was an assistant linebackers coach for the Saints. He...
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween
Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29. Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.
TMZ.com
Deion Sanders Bans JSU Players From Leaving Houston Hotel After Takeoff's Death
Deion Sanders is forbidding his Jackson State football players from leaving their Houston hotel rooms this weekend ... giving the demand in a heartfelt speech following Takeoff's tragic death. The NFL Hall of Famer addressed the Migos rapper being shot and killed in Houston with his players on Tuesday ......
Josh Allen Had 4-Word Reaction To Bills' New Running Back
Nyheim Hines didn't take long to leave a positive impression on his new quarterback. The veteran running back, acquired by the Bills in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, made his practice debut in Buffalo this afternoon. Josh Allen liked what he saw from the fifth-year pro. "Josh...
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Preference For Commanders Owner
Earlier Wednesday morning, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder confirmed he secured Bank of America to facilitate a possible sale of the team. Immediately following the news, fans started throwing out potential new owners. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a few in mind as well and suggested it's time for the league to have a Black owner.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an "ironclad prenup," according to Page Six. Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing. Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion have their own business entities and have made a...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
643K+
Followers
82K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 4