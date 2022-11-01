How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Taylor Swift Adds Third Gillette Stadium Show to ‘The Eras Tour'
Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced Friday that she has added a third show at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium due to "overwhelming demand." Swift announced "The Eras Tour" on social media Tuesday morning, following a lot of fan speculation that she'd launch a world tour next year. She described the tour as a "journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!)" Artists who are tagging along The Eras Tour include Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and several others.
NBC Connecticut
Drake and 21 Savage Release Joint Album ‘Her Loss'
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have released a new joint album, called "Her Loss." The 16-track album was released at midnight Friday. The album is the second for Drake this year. The Canadian rapper released the solo album "Honestly, Nevermind" on June 17. For 21 Savage, the rapper last released...
BTS: A Breakdown of Jin’s Music Video for ‘The Astronaut’
Jin of BTS released a new song called 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28. Here's a breakdown of the single's music video which stars Jin.
Kathy Griffin Gets Silenced As Twitter Suspends Her Account & As Elon Musk Warns People “Engaging In Impersonation”
Kathy Griffin lost her privilege of “free speech” on Twitter after her account was suspended. This was followed by a tweet from Elon Musk warning people about “engaging in impersonation.” The My Life on the D-List alum was suspended from using Twitter after she partook in a Twitter trend where users started changing their display name to Elon Musk. Griffin did not change her Twitter handle, which she had kept as “@kathygriffin.” Musk took to Twitter to warn other users engaging in behavior like Griffin’s saying, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.” “Previously,...
NBC Connecticut
The Creel House From ‘Stranger Things' Sold for $350,000 in 2019. Now It's on the Market for $1.5 Million—Take a Look Inside
The home at 906 E 2nd Avenue in Rome, Georgia, also known as the Creel House from "Stranger Things" season four is back on the market. The 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 6,000 sq. ft. house is currently selling for $1.5 million. The house became a main character in the latest installment of...
Comments / 0