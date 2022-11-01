ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

ESPN

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
BOSTON, MA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (illness) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.2 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II (abdominal) out until at least November 15

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (abdominal) will make his season debut at the earliest on November 15 versus the San Antonio Spurs. Payton is a defensive specialist who will provide backcourt bench minutes behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. There will be fewer minutes available for Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe once Payton starts playing.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
The Associated Press

Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby (illness) questionable for San Antonio on Friday

San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Roby is dealing with flu-like symptoms. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to take the court on Friday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Bones Hyland (hip) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday

Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hyland is dealing with a left hip strain, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect more minutes for Christian Braun.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
DALLAS, TX

