Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
Grizzlies injury report: Three questionable, three out against Trail Blazers
The Grizzlies have played just two games so far this season with Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane available.
ESPN
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
Cavs' Garland back after missing 5 games with eye injury
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back after missing five games with a left eye injury and will play Wednesday night in Cleveland's game against the Boston Celtics
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
Grizzlies hold off Blazers behind Desmond Bane’s 29 points
Desmond Bane scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and also had eight rebounds and five assists
Darius Garland's Current Injury Status For Celtics-Cavs Game
As of 9:30 Eastern Time, Darius Garland is still listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (illness) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Gary Payton II (abdominal) out until at least November 15
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (abdominal) will make his season debut at the earliest on November 15 versus the San Antonio Spurs. Payton is a defensive specialist who will provide backcourt bench minutes behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. There will be fewer minutes available for Keon Johnson and Shaedon Sharpe once Payton starts playing.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
Suggs, Magic hand Warriors fourth straight loss, 130-129
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored nine of his 26 points in the final two minutes, and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-129 on Thursday night, handing the defending NBA champions their fourth straight loss. Stephen Curry had 39 points and nine assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson added 27 points, but missed a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer after the Magic trapped Curry. The Warriors fell to 0-5 on the road and 3-6 overall, and Coach Steve Kerr said it’s time for some changes. “We’ve had nine games now so we’ve had a decent look at combinations, so it’s time to try something different,” Kerr said. “Everybody’s going to get a chance to play. We’ve got to find combinations that click.”
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) removed from injury report ahead of Friday's clash with Clippers
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Vassell's Friday...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Roby (illness) questionable for San Antonio on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Isaiah Roby is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Roby is dealing with flu-like symptoms. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to take the court on Friday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (hip) ruled out for Nuggets on Thursday
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hyland is dealing with a left hip strain, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has been ruled out of action for Thursday night's contest. Expect more minutes for Christian Braun.
numberfire.com
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
Comments / 0